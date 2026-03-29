Rams’ Matthew Stafford Seen as Golden Standard of QBs With Broadcasting Future After Decision to Return For 2026 – Report

While Matthew Stafford is entering the twilight of his NFL career, conversations about his future beyond football are already gaining momentum. The Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback has confirmed his stance to return for the 2026 season, but what happens once he eventually hangs up his cleats? Recent reports suggest that some already view Stafford as one of the most appealing active QBs who can transition to a media role.

“Stafford is currently seen as the gold standard of quarterbacks with TV futures who are nearing the end of the road but aren’t quite there yet,” Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel reported. “He is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with Los Angeles cachet. In 2024, Stafford appeared on Fox’s pregame show during the Rams’ bye week.”

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“Nevertheless, the 38-year-old is still playing at the top of his game; he just won the league’s MVP award this past season. At this point, there’s no reason to think he won’t be running it back with the Rams in 2026.”

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Recently, while several former QBs have stepped away from television roles, it has created openings across multiple networks. Before the 2025 season, Michael Vick left his job on FOX NFL Kickoff to move to coaching at Norfolk State.

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FOX did not immediately replace Vick full-time. Instead, the network filled portions of the show with a rotating group of personalities from the popular FOX NFL Sunday pregame program.

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Meanwhile, another former QB, Matt Ryan, recently stepped away from his broadcasting role at CBS Sports to take a position in the Atlanta Falcons’ front office. At the same time, while NBC has reportedly been making adjustments to Football Night in America, there could be several high-profile opportunities waiting for Matthew Stafford whenever he decides to retire.

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Former NFL coach Tony Dungy’s departure from NBC after 17 seasons also suggests that networks are increasingly moving away from veteran coaches as analysts. Instead, producers now prefer younger voices, recently retired players, fantasy football experts, rules analysts, and sideline reporters who bring fresh perspectives on the NFL.

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And in that landscape, Matthew Stafford fits the mold perfectly.

His personality, championship credentials, and football IQ have made him an intriguing option for NFL networks searching for fresh voices. So, it came as no surprise when recent reports suggested that ESPN is already keeping a close eye on Stafford.

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“Stafford, the reigning NFL MVP, would be in demand whenever his playing career ends, with ESPN already eying him,” The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported in a recent article.

Stafford has already dipped his toes into broadcasting during the Rams’ bye week in the 2024 season when he joined both FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff as a guest analyst. By most accounts, Stafford appeared comfortable, knowledgeable, and willing to engage in lively football discussions. But does that mean Stafford is seriously considering a media career?

“I don’t know,” Matthew Stafford told reporters after his pregame show appearance. “I had fun on Sunday. That’s a great group. Those guys have a really good thing going, but I’m not too worried about it at the moment, to be honest with you.”

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Now, though, Stafford will enter the final year of his contract with the Rams this season, and only void years remain beyond 2026. If both sides want to continue, the Rams could certainly offer another contract to the QB. But at the same time, retirement or even a transition to broadcasting could also be on the table for Stafford. For now, though, Stafford seems fully committed to making another Super Bowl run with the Rams.

Matthew Stafford confirms his stance on a return for his 18th NFL season

Back in February, Matthew Stafford effectively put his retirement talks to rest after winning the first MVP award of his 17-year-long NFL career. While standing on stage with his daughters during the NFL Honors ceremony, Stafford sent a clear message that he plans to return for the 2026 season.

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“I am so happy to have you (his daughters) at the games, on the sidelines with me,” Stafford said during his MVP award acceptance speech. “And I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking a–. So, I’ll see you guys next year. Hopefully I’m not at this event, and we’re getting ready for another game at SoFi.”

That statement showed both his excitement and his confidence in keeping the Rams competitive upon his return. Stafford’s performance in the last season proved that he continues to play at the top of his game even at 38 years old. In 2025, Stafford threw for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions to lead the Rams to a 12-5 record and a playoff berth.

Although the Rams ultimately fell short of winning the Lombardi Trophy, they remained firmly in the Super Bowl conversation thanks largely to Stafford. So, his decision to return now provides valuable stability for Los Angeles during the offseason. The Rams’ front office can focus on strengthening the roster while continuing to build a team around their proven leader.

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Eventually, the Rams will need to identify their quarterback to replace Matthew Stafford. But for now, the starting job still belongs to Stafford, at least for one more season, as he looks to lead the Rams on another championship chase.