Matthew Stafford Sends Strong Message on Overcoming Failures Against Seahawks as Rams QB Wins NFL MVP

This NFC Championship Game will mark the third time the Rams and Seahawks face each other this season. The winner will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The stakes could not be higher for Matthew Stafford, and he has a simple message for the locker room to push through it all with another win.
“Just have to communicate at a high level,” Stafford told reporters on January 22 about how the Rams’ offensive line plans on dealing with the pass protection issues. “That’s both myself, everybody up front, our backs, everybody. It takes everybody when you go into an environment like that, or an environment that we’re going into here on Sunday in Seattle. Everybody’s got to be on the same page and communicate.”
Right now, the Rams’ offense ranks number one in various categories across the league. Yet their performance against the Bears exposed those pass protection issues that were already simmering, making them impossible to ignore.
Stafford and Co. struggled to get past 174 yards in three quarters against the Bears, their worst output this season, according to ESPN. LA also battled ball security problems, throwing three picks in that matchup. Stafford himself did not throw any interceptions, even when suffering from an injured finger and battling the cold weather. But the quarterback did fumble the ball once.
That performance raises real questions about what Seattle’s defense (the best unit in the league) will do to the Rams’ O-line. The Seahawks defense ranks sixth in the league with 25 opponent turnovers forced. That’s like a nightmare for LA right now.
But whatever happens in the championship game, Stafford has already reaped the rewards of his hard work and resilience.
Matthew Stafford earned the MVP title for the 2025 season
The Pro Football Writers of America announced Matthew Stafford as the league’s Most Valuable Player for 2025. The organization revealed the prestigious award on January 21.
This achievement comes as the veteran quarterback leads the league in passing yards (4,707), touchdowns (46), touchdown percentage (7.7), first downs (88), and yards gained per game (276.9). Stafford also earned First-Team All-Pro honors this season, the first time in his 17-year NFL career.
Even with the current struggles in pass protection, Stafford shone earlier this season by surpassing Tom Brady in a key stat. He threw 28 touchdown passes without a single interception, which is the longest such streak in NFL history.
With Stafford leading the charge into the NFC Championship Game, the quarterback stays focused on making the most of these “opportunities.” If the Rams beat the Seahawks at Lumen Field, they will extend their unique streak as the only team to defeat Seattle at home in the playoffs.
