Matthew Stafford Shares Concerning Personal Update & Sends Strong Message to Rams Locker Room

The Los Angeles Rams survive yet another playoff game thanks to Harrison Mevis’ 42-yard field goal in overtime. Quarterback Matthew Stafford clutched up again by leading the game-winning OT drive to advance to the NFC title game. But the veteran knows he was far from perfect today, and he made it known in the post-game presser.

“I definitely didn’t get into a great rhythm today, there’s no question about that… some things that made it tough. Obviously, I could be better,” the quarterback said.

This is a developing story…