Matthew Stafford’s “Cold” Character Revealed in Message to Offense Following Rams’ Wildcard Win vs Panthers

This Saturday, quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with tight end Colby Parkinson for a late touchdown, sealing a 34‑31 victory for the Los Angeles Rams. Before that go-ahead drive, Stafford reportedly sent wide receiver Davante Adams an absolutely cold message.

“Let’s go snatch their hearts,” Stafford told Adams, per ESPN NFL reporter Lindsey Thiry.

No hype speech, no panic, just a cold message meant to finish the job.

Naturally, that moment stuck with Adams. As he explained it, the words hit harder because of how Stafford delivered them.

“I literally smiled for a moment because I thought it was like those gangster things you say; you hear him say that, and you look at his face, and then you throw a touchdown, and then you look at his face after that, and it’s just like MVP stuff,” Adams added.

Earlier, Bryce Young found Jalen Coker on a 7-yard score with 2:39 left after Carolina blocked an Ethan Evans punt.

Carolina moved 30 yards in four plays and grabbed the lead. However, Stafford answered. With 38 seconds left, he zipped a 19-yard touchdown to Parkinson and silenced the Queen City. And Strafford addressed the moment in the post-game.

“That’s a situation that I’ve been in a bunch of times in my life,” Stafford said of the game-winning drive. “I was just going to go out there and try to execute and give guys a chance to make plays. They made some great ones.”

Finally, the box score backed it all up. Stafford finished 24-of-42 for 304 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Still, numbers aside, this was about control. When it mattered most, the Rams followed their quarterback. And Stafford made sure the Carolina Panthers never recovered and even got the MVP shout.

Matthew Stafford got MVP shouts from head coach

After the final whistle at SoFi Stadium in the City of Angels, Sean McVay did not hesitate talking about what he just witnessed.

“It was MVP type of stuff what he did,” McVay said of Stafford.

He then doubled down by pointing to how calm and sharp his quarterback looked under pressure.

“I thought he saw the field really well, and that’s why we’re advancing because of his leadership.”

McVay also made sure to highlight how Matthew Stafford held everything together when things felt shaky. According to the coach, the game was far from clean. Still, Stafford kept the offense locked in and led the seven-play, 71-yard march that flipped the night.

“We made a lot of mistakes in this game, and there are a lot of things that we have to clean up,” McVay said.

Even so, he trusted No. 9 to steady the wheel. Then, McVay owned his part while giving Stafford even more credit.

“That’s on me. But I will say that when we needed it the most, we found a way to be at our best,” he admitted. “Matthew orchestrated an unbelievable drive after the blocked punt. Matthew trusted his guys, and they came through.”

Early in the game, the Rams quarterback started hot before hitting a quiet stretch. However, once the Panthers clawed back and grabbed the lead, Stafford never blinked. Instead, he pulled the Rams out of danger and refused to let the night slip away.

Now with momentum on their side, the Rams turn the page and wait to see who they face next weekend.