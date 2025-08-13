Matthew Stafford’s Latest Update Will Trouble Rams Fans After QB Missed Monday’s Practice

Injury reports have flooded the league, and the Rams now find themselves holding their breath. Their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, has become the focus of headlines after missing practice camp. This absence stings more when the player in question posted an above-average scoreboard last season. Stafford closed the year with 3,762 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions in 16 games. Those numbers hinted at a potential breakout campaign waiting to unfold. Yet, with the Rams preparing to face the Chargers on August 17, their leader under center remains sidelined.

Stafford has been a bystander at training camp while dealing with what was first described as a sore back. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Stafford is actually dealing with an aggravated disc. The signs point to a grim outcome. He has been receiving epidurals to manage the injury. Fans are nervously waiting for updates, but a grim silence continues to hang over the situation even after he missed the training camp on Monday, August 11.

An update from Pro Football News on X read, “There’s ‘no update’ on Matthew Stafford, a day after he was supposed to return to practice.” Analysts have been quick to weigh in on the matter. Adam Schefter noted, “He’s 37 years old. It’s a back [injury]. Backs linger. I think it’s problematic.” The team, however, remains outwardly unconcerned. But when will he return?

USA Today via Reuters Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the field during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams’ front office has not provided any specific return date for Stafford. Assistant head coach and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant admitted the toll is heavy. “No, no update on Matthew,” Pleasant said. “But what I will tell you is it’s very tough for not only him and for the organization. I would say is that he’s trying his best.” Previously, HC Sean McVay had no expectation that Stafford would return soon.

“We’re going to be flexible and fluid,” McVay said via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. Asked if surgery could be an option, McVay said the club has not discussed it. “There’s been a lot of conversations about what’s the best method of how we want to approach it,” McVay told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “That hasn’t been something that comes up.” The message? McVay is not willing to share the information with fans as of yet.

Every time fans have hoped to spot Stafford practicing on the turf, they have been disappointed. The entire league is scratching its head right now in confusion.

Matthew Stafford’s inconsistent return timeline

Rams head coach Sean McVay had high praise for the veteran QB. Speaking to reporters, McVay said Stafford threw upwards of 60 passes with no limitations earlier on Saturday, assuring everyone he was set to return. Josh Norris of Josh and Hayden’s Underdog Fantasy was not impressed. “It comes out this morning that he was not going to participate in the walkthrough after Sean McVay said he threw the ball behind closed doors 60 times over the weekend and looked fantastic,” he said.

Stafford did show up for practice, but he was in street clothes and did not take a snap. He was once again sidelined by back issues. As McVay explained, Stafford “didn’t feel good enough.” Previously, McVay had offered a small glimpse into his activity. “Running on the treadmill. Sometimes it might even be walking,” McVay shared when asked for an update on the QB’s injury. The lack of action has left fans scanning for signs of progress as the preseason rolls on.

Concerns had been raised earlier in camp. “I don’t think it’s ideal when your quarterback hasn’t practiced yet in training camp and it’s the first week in August, but, it’s my understanding is, it is a total maintenance issue,” Adam Schefter said. “Yes, he has had some back discomfort, he’s had some pain — 37 years old — but they don’t want to put him out there, they don’t want to put any wear and tear on his body. He knows how the game works.” The concern of age has once again popped up.

Given Stafford’s history of back issues, most notably a spinal cord contusion that cost him time in 2022, skepticism is unavoidable. Rams fans are left wondering if the veteran can make it through the season, even with a full-fledged recovery effort without setbacks. If he is already in maintenance mode in August, the margin for error is razor thin. The quarterback’s health might have been the breaking point.