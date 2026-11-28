The Los Angeles Rams saw their seventh victory of the 2026 season on Thanksgiving Eve, winning 26-13 against the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium. But the win came at a steep cost, as quarterback Matthew Stafford lost yet another key member of his offensive unit.

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According to an X post by ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, offensive guard Bill Murray, who had taken over for an injured Steve Avila, suffered a season-ending injury during the November 25 home game.

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“Rams offensive guard Bill Murray tore his Achilles tendon Wednesday vs. Green Bay, per sources,” Fowler wrote. “Murray started the game at left guard and acquitted himself well. Los Angeles down another offensive lineman.”

The veteran offensive guard was added to the team’s active roster as second string after Avila. With Avila recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained on November 8 during the game against the Washington Commanders, Murray took over and made his first NFL start in Week 12.

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However, he was forced to exit during the second half of the game after playing 56 of 75 offensive snaps. While it is unclear exactly when the injury happened, the guard was spotted leaving the locker room on crutches and in a walking boot after the game ended. For the remainder of the game, his position at left guard was filled in by Justin Dedich. The Rams later confirmed that Murray had sustained a torn Achilles tendon that effectively ended his 2026 season.

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Murray entered the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the New England Patriots, and spent most of his time on the team’s practice squad. He converted from defensive tackle to guard in 2022, and appeared in just one regular-season game the same year. After being released in 2023, he joined the Chicago Bears and played three games before returning to the Patriots’ practice squad in 2025, which was followed by another brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts.

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His big break finally came in 2026 with the Rams, after he made the final 53-man roster at the end of training camp in August to add offensive line depth after Dedich was placed on the non-football injury list back in July.

Murray’s Injury Adds to the Rams’ Offensive Woes

Murray’s season-ending Achilles tear was another blow to the Rams’ already depleted offensive line. Since Avila is still inactive as well, the onus will now be on Dedich to take on the starter role at left guard. Although Beaux Limmer is listed as backup on the team’s depth chart, and both of the Rams’ centers, Dylan McMahon and Coleman Shelton, are injured, Limmer may have to continue at center in the upcoming games.

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Shelton, who suffered a hamstring strain in the second quarter of the Week 10 game against the Cardinals, is expected to be back in four to six weeks. Meanwhile, McMahon, who replaced him, was ruled out for the season after sustaining a patellar tendon injury during the same quarter. Limmer was forced to switch from guard to center for the rest of the game, which ended in a 34-6 win for the Rams.

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Wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are also on Injured Reserve, making the receivers’ room situation precarious. In fact, Rams head coach Sean McVay admitted that this was the worst instance of injuries derailing a roster that he had witnessed in his decade-long coaching career.

“I’ve been the coach for 10 years, and I know 2022 was a season that we had a lot of injuries, particularly at the offensive line, but this has been more than any year, including ’22, with the amount of guys out at different spots that are key and critical to our identity, on offense, on defense and on special teams,” McVay said.

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McVay has been trying his best, throwing out of the playbook and improvising to accommodate roster-depth restrictions while maintaining support for quarterback Matthew Stafford. But if such injuries continue piling up, the Rams could see a collapse that is comparable to their injury-riddled 2022 season.