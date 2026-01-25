Matthew Stafford’s Retirement Stance Revealed as Super Bowl Win With Rams Could Change Everything

Matthew Stafford’s future in the NFL is drawing attention as the Rams push toward the Super Bowl. At 38, the veteran quarterback is still performing at an MVP level, leaving fans and analysts curious about his next move.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared some insights on X this Sunday.

“Stafford has told people close to him that he does believe he has some good football left… no matter what, he wants to be back next year,” Rapport said in the video. Stafford’s comments to people close to him show he is motivated and ready to return next season.

The Rams’ QBs’ drive and focus suggest he plans to keep playing, aiming for more success with the Rams next season.