Matthew Stafford’s Return Doesn’t Calm the Storm as Sean McVay Battles Heartbreaking Uncertainty

Just days after Matthew Stafford sparked headlines with talk of the Rams’ futuristic ‘Ammortal Chamber,’ the real story shifted back to the field. Fans had been waiting on his long-delayed return to training camp, where he showed up but sat out drills, admitting he “didn’t feel good enough” to practice. The anticipation finally broke when Stafford suited up in full pads and rejoined his teammates. But just as the buzz began to build, Sean McVay’s update quickly cooled the optimism around his quarterback

The quarterback participated in both individual and team drills. He took part in 26 plays of team drills, according to the coach. Stafford appeared much the same as he had before during the practice session. However, before this could ease fans’ worries, McVay shared that while he was impressed with Stafford’s performance, he didn’t have any new updates on the QB. He said they’re taking things slowly and cautiously, focusing day by day and week by week.

“It was good to be able to have Matthew out there. He did a good job today. Thought he looked good, but I don’t really have any updates. I think there was a lot of intended information, but there’s no updates. We’re going to keep it a day, and really a week at a time. It was great to be able to see him out there today and we’ll see how this afternoon goes, and tomorrow,” the coach said.

The team will monitor how things develop for Stafford before making any further decisions. The coach added that the situation with the QB is very fluid and requires attention, given the string of ongoing concerns for the Rams. Stafford has not been able to return to a full routine due to back issues that surfaced in July. While this was not initially a major concern, with the regular season opener against the Houston Texans approaching and Stafford limited in action, the situation has become worrisome.

via Imago

The timeline for his return now depends on Stafford’s health. It seems the strain and pain are still bothering the QB, and the medical team is continuing to monitor him. This is understandable, as McVay and the team want Stafford to return not only quickly for the regular season but also healthy enough to contribute over the long term. After all, the team aims to be a Super Bowl contender.

In his absence, Jimmy Garoppolo has handled the pressure. Garoppolo has led the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Entering his second season with the L.A. Rams, he has also been named the best backup QB by SI’s Gilberto Manzano. However, concerns surrounding the Rams’ QB room remain if the team hopes to compete against the best in the league for the Super Bowl. And if anything, the “Ammortal Chamber” has only raised more eyebrows as well as a few jokes.

Matthew Stafford makes headlines for Ammortal chamber

During an earlier practice on a training camp day, Stafford was seen spending some time understanding how the Ammortal chamber worked. It looked like a futuristic chamber. While some cracked jokes about the chamber, others raised concerns about his injuries. Is he using it for his back issues? Is it serious? As per reports, this chamber has nothing to do with Stafford’s back. It was reportedly brought in for the entire team.

“Sean McVay said the Ammortal chamber Matthew Stafford went into during practice is a red-light therapy chamber the Rams brought in for the entire team to use, not exclusively Stafford,” Stu Jackson wrote in his post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These chambers are advanced wellness devices that use multi-wave Pulsed Electromagnetic Fields to treat several health issues, such as pain relief. These also use Vibroacoustic Sound Therapy, Multi-Wavelength Light Therapy, and Molecular Hydrogen. Now, speaking of the cost of these chambers, it is quite steep, with a listed price of $159,500 for ownership.

However, the cost of renting one for teams or individuals who want temporary access remains unknown. It seems fans can rest assured on the drama around this chamber, but the tension remains with Stafford’s availability.