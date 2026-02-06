Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Confirms Her Role in QB’s Retirement as Rams Announce Replacement Plans

Essentials Inside The Story Matthew Stafford's future is suddenly under the microscope

Despite injuries and age concerns, Stafford delivered an MVP season

The Rams are giving him space, but will Stafford ride again, or will Los Angeles finally turn the page?

Matthew Stafford’s future with the Los Angeles Rams is once again a major topic across the NFL. As the season comes to an end, even small moments are adding to bigger questions. One of those moments came on social media and quickly tied into the Rams’ uncertain situation at quarterback. During a recent Instagram Q&A, fans asked Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, about the possibility of Matthew returning to the Rams for another season.

“Lots of these 🤣🤣 unfortunately,” Kelly wrote. “I can’t gift him that; that’s up to the big man himself.”

Her comment didn’t confirm retirement, but it showed that she isn’t involved in the decision, leaving it fully in Stafford’s hands as he weighs his future. After all, the timing matters.

Imago Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford’s IG story (Credit: Instagram)

The Rams are coming off a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks that ended their season on a sour note. As the offseason begins, Stafford, now in his late 30s, is taking time to think after another year dealing with injuries, including past back issues.

Despite those concerns, Stafford still played at a high level this season. Heading into 2025, many doubted he could make it through a full year, but he proved them wrong. He threw for 4,179 passing yards with 40 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Stafford posted a passer rating of 112.1 while playing in 15 games, numbers that placed him among the league’s top quarterbacks.

As a result, Stafford won this season’s MVP award in the closest vote since 2003. He received 24 of 50 first-place votes and finished with 366 points, defeating Drake Maye, who received 23 first-place votes and 361 points.

Despite the win, Stafford’s future remains uncertain, but his elite production proves he still belongs among the NFL’s best as the Rams quietly prepare for life beyond him.

Rams give Matthew Stafford space while planning next move at quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams are not rushing Matthew Stafford into a decision about his future. While the team makes plans for the quarterback position, they are keeping the door open for Stafford and staying ready to push forward if he returns.

“I think we’ve had productive conversations with him,” Snead told the media at Wednesday’s season-ending press conference. “So we’re going to give him his space to, let’s call it, recover, rejuvenate, and then determine, ‘Hey, do we want to get back on this horse again and go chase, earn, grab special moments together?’”

If Stafford doesn’t come back, the Rams are ready to turn the page and find the next guy who can keep things moving. Sean McVay has already made it clear that the focus is on locking up young talent. But here’s the catch. The entire offseason shifts depending on Stafford’s decision. Free agency and the draft look different.

However, Snead explained that the Rams are still in win-now mode if Stafford remains part of their plans. He said the team has had positive ongoing discussions with him and plans to give him time to rest and reset before making any decisions. After that period, both sides will evaluate whether they want to reunite and pursue more meaningful moments together.

For now, the Rams are not pressuring Stafford and are willing to wait. This approach is different from last offseason. Around the same time last year, the Rams allowed Stafford’s camp to explore his trade value. Snead later explained that the move came sooner than expected and forced the team to adjust quickly.