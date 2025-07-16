Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Confirms Serious Health Update After Sharing Summer Moments With Rams QB

While Matthew Stafford is preparing for next season, his wife, Kelly, has been going through major health problems. Back in April, during her podcast, ‘The Morning After’, Rams QB’s wife disclosed a terrifying health scare related to high cholesterol. “I got some results back, and my cholesterol is extremely high. It gives you numbers, and it’s like above outer range and needs to seek medical attention, and I’m in that range,” Kelly explained. Since her last blood test revealed concerning results, her focus is on changing her lifestyle. But in the midst of all of this, Stafford’s brain tumor survivor wife’s most recent health update shocked many.

Taking to her official IG handle, the mom of four shared the concerning health update. Her recent post picture featured her under medical treatment. It seemed that she was taking medications through a drip in her hand. However, she is feeling better now, as she explained about her health update in her post caption. “Fine, but damn, I have felt better,” Kelly, a registered nurse, wrote.

Despite revealing her current health status, she has not spoken about anything related to her current medication. Subsequently, many have speculated that she has been under medical surveillance because of her high cholesterol level.

After discovering high cholesterol levels, she moderated her diet, considering that high cholesterol runs in her family. “I’m going to spend like a month and kind of like get rid of all the sugar at night situation and go back and retest,” Stafford’s wife stated. “And once I do that, I’ll let you guys know if it changes. If it doesn’t change, I definitely think it’s genetic,” she continued. Fast forward to now, her recent health update could be a signal of a genetic cholesterol issue.

However, she has not revealed anything about her cholesterol level this time. In 2019, Kelly Stafford faced her greatest challenge after getting a diagnosis of a benign acoustic neuroma, a rare brain tumor that affects hearing and balance. At that moment, she had to undergo a grueling 12-hour surgery to remove it. Although it saved her life, the treatment had adverse effects, as she has never been the same. “I have never been the same… My balance is still off. My brain has to relearn how to balance using just one side. Part of my hearing is gone on my right side,” she stated after recovery. Her latest health update on July 15 could be related to that as well.

Despite the physical setbacks, she maintains her optimism. Her recent trip with her NFL hubby and 4 daughters is a testament to this.

Kelly shares heart-warming moments with Matthew Stafford and their kids

Despite struggling with health issues, Kelly never fails to highlight her kids and NFL hubby’s accomplishments. Even on Monday, she shared beautiful glimpses of her summer trip with NFL QB and 4 daughters Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter, and Tyler. Taking to her official IG handle, she dropped a short video clip, featuring her family’s sweet, playful, and adventurous moments. “Summer trip 2025,” she mentioned in her post caption.

In a video posted on July 14, the Stafford family of six was seen kayaking together. One clip showed the NFL dad of four girls bungee jumping at the beach, embracing adventure. Before the start of the NFL season, the Staffords clearly enjoyed a memorable trip filled with fun, family bonding, and good food — though Kelly didn’t disclose the location. The video highlighted the close-knit nature of the Super Bowl champion’s family.

This wasn’t the first time the Staffords shared a heartwarming family moment. Kelly often posts glimpses of daily life with her daughters. Their Christmas Eve celebration also drew attention, showcasing their strong bond. On December 25, 2024, she shared a short video of their cozy movie night in a beautifully decorated living room, including some behind-the-scenes laughs.

These moments reflect how Kelly cherishes family time and consistently supports her NFL husband.