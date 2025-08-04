Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Gets Nostalgic as Daughters Relive Her 28-Year-Old Memory

The Staffords have been facing a tough time lately. Matthew Stafford showed up at the Rams’ training camp ready to gear up for the season. But his back started acting up again. Now, fans are left wondering – will he even be ready for Week 1? No one knows yet. The team’s head coach hasn’t revealed his recovery timeline. At the same time, his wife, Kelly Stafford, has been dealing with her own health issues. In April, she opened up about her cholesterol levels being dangerously high in test results. “It’s in the range where you need to seek medical attention,” Kelly had said. Isn’t that scary? However, she has her own ways of tackling these challenges.

Kelly Stafford has never lost sight of what matters. Even while dealing with these challenges, she has kept cheering for her family. Last month, she shared glimpses from a beautiful summer trip with Matthew and their four kids – Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter, and Tyler. Kelly posted a sweet video on Instagram. The clip showed playful, joyful moments – full of laughter, love, and adventure. “Summer trip 2025,” she wrote. And guess what? The fun-filled summer did not stop there for the kids.

The summer trip was a chance to reset for Stafford before the NFL season kicks in. But when he left for camp, Kelly made sure that the kids still had a good time for the rest of the summer. That matters more than you might think, especially in tough times. Kelly’s recent Instagram update just revealed how the kids have been smiling, playing, and living their best summer lives.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In her latest Instagram post, Kelly shared that her kids recently attended a summer camp. The post had multiple photos and videos showcasing her kids enjoying summer camp. In the first picture, the kids were beaming outside the camp gates. A swipe on the post then reveals a video of the moment the kids were getting ready for camp, and they were buzzing with excitement. One of the kids hugged a giant stuffed bunny, grinning from ear to ear. How else do you start your first day at camp?

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Matthew Stafford’s kids dove right into the experience at Camp High Harbour, Lake Burton, with joy in every photo. In some of the other pictures, the kids proudly pose with a colorfully decorated trunk labeled with their names. There were also shots from inside the cabin. Another snap shared in the post shows one of the Stafford kids grinning next to her bunk bed. It’s covered in bright butterfly bedding – classic summer camp style.

You can practically hear the buzz of giggles, whispered stories, and late-night flashlight talks. Then, there’s the moment with the cabin group. Surrounded by fellow campers and enthusiastic counselors, the Stafford kids hold up a YMCA sign under the sun. And who could miss having fun at the lake during summer?

Yet another picture from Kelly’s post captured her kids floating in life jackets as they flashed peace signs with laughter as they swam carefree. Face paint, friendship bracelets, and group photos show just how quickly the Stafford kids blended in. Was there a moment they did not enjoy? Doesn’t look like it. But here’s the real magic – this wasn’t just any camp. The kids stayed in the same cabin their mother had stayed in 28 years ago. Can you imagine reliving one of your own childhood memories through your kids? Kelly just got to relive all those memories.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matthew Stafford’s wife experiences a full-circle moment with camp

The nostalgia just hit differently for Kelly Stafford. Can you imagine watching your children walk into the same cabin you once did? For Kelly, this trip was more than just a drop-off – it was a time machine. The very same wooden bunks, the sparkle of the lake, the community spirit… it all came rushing back. “Full circle moment,” wrote Kelly Stafford, “28 years ago I went to the same camp and was in the same exact cabin.” That kind of symmetry? It hits deep.

via Imago Via Instagram @kbstafford89

Kelly isn’t just grateful that her kids had a good time – she’s moved that they got to experience something so meaningful to her childhood. “How lucky are all of us,” she said. And she’s right. It’s not every day that one gets to see their daughters creating their happy memories at a camp where they had created so many of their own.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s why Kelly felt really glad as she wrote, “I’m so glad my girls loved @camphighharbour as much as I did.” She then thanked the counselors and staff who made it feel magical – just as it had been for her nearly three decades ago. Kelly summed it up simply: “It was all as special as it used to be for me.” Matthew Stafford’s wife closed her post with a thank you to the camp and a hopeful message: “See you next summer ❤️.” It wasn’t just a goodbye. It was a promise that the tradition lives on.

Her kids spent a week trying new things, meeting new friends, and creating stories they’ll carry with them for life. And it was also a reminder that life offers some relief – even during the hard times. Sure, there’s uncertainty ahead. Matthew Stafford’s health is still in question. Kelly’s still working on hers. But in the middle of it all, their family still has something to be happy about.