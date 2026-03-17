Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Pens Heartbreaking Message After Darius Slay’s Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story After announcing his retirement, six-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay received an emotional message

The emotional reaction highlighted the deep bond formed during Matthew Stafford and Slay’s years together with the Lions

Another player is also receiving praise from Kelly

For years, Darius Slay Jr. built a reputation as one of the NFL’s most reliable shutdown corners, a player who thrived on competition and never backed down from the game’s biggest moments. But every career, no matter how decorated, eventually reaches its final snap. On Monday, the six-time Pro Bowler and Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion made it official that he’s stepping away from football after 13 remarkable seasons. Now, after announcing his retirement from the league, Slay Jr. received a special message from the family of his friend and former teammate, Matthew Stafford.

“This sport won’t be the same without Slay,” Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, wrote as a caption of her Instagram story, including a broken heart emoji on ESPN’s post about the 35-year-old’s retirement.

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Slay and Stafford were teammates for seven seasons with the Detroit Lions from 2013 to 2019 and developed a deep friendship that extends beyond the gridiron. Hence, when the champion cornerback decided to hang up his boots, Stafford’s wife, Kelly, shared an emotional message on social media. The Lions drafted Stafford with the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft, the season after they went 0-16. Then, five years later, the franchise selected Slay 36th overall in 2013.

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This friendship is further highlighted by Slay’s comments about Stafford ahead of an Eagles-Rams game in January of the 2024-25 season.

“He’s one of my good friends, and I’m happy for him,” Slay said, as per the Eagles’ website. “Guys were always questioning him and ‘can he do this’ and ‘can he do that’ and as soon as he went somewhere else, he showed everybody what he can do. He’s a smart dude, amazing arm talent. He gets it done. He’s in that elite-arm-talent conversation. He can put the ball anywhere, fit it anywhere. Honestly, he’s been doing ‘no looks (passes)’ before they had that going on. Now, everybody is hype about it.”

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With this reaction, it’s clear that the duo share a deep bond, and hence Kelly Stafford’s comments are the perfect way to celebrate a player who calls it time after an illustrious career spanning over 13 seasons. In this tenure, Slay recorded 28 interceptions, 163 passes defended, and 655 tackles in his 13-season career while receiving six Pro Bowl and a first-team All-Pro nod.

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Furthermore, the 35-year-old also won the Lombardi Trophy in the later stages of his career, playing a key role for the Eagles team that emerged victorious in Super Bowl 2024 against the Kansas City Chiefs. But after this triumphant year, Slay was released by the Eagles before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025-26 season.

Now that he has announced his retirement, Darius Slay shared an emotional message reflecting on his 13-year NFL career.

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“I’ve been blessed to play the game I loved since I was 5yrs old for an amazing 13yrs at the highest level,” Slay wrote on an Instagram post, which included video of the jerseys he’s worn throughout his life. “Football was my peace, my joy, my everything. This game put me in a position to take care of my family and loved ones, and I’m forever grateful. It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me, and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey.”

Not long ago, Slay joked that no team besides Philadelphia should even bother calling him about playing in 2026. Now, it seems the veteran corner is ready to close the door on that chapter entirely and embrace whatever comes next.

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“This game put me in a position to take care of my family and loved ones, and I’m forever grateful. It’s hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me, and I’m ready to turn the page and start my new journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darius Slay (@bigplayslay24) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Meanwhile, Kelly Stafford, the Rams QB1’s wife and the host of The Morning After podcast, has never shied away from sharing her emotions on social media when it comes to those close to the family. And it seems the Stafford household is not done with goodbyes just yet. As the players continue to switch teams through the offseason, Kelly also shared a heartfelt message for one of Matthew’s favorite targets, who is set to leave Los Angeles.

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Kelly Stafford bids adieu to Tutu Atwell after his LA exit

Throughout a dominant 2025 run, which ended with an NFC Championship defeat, the Los Angeles Rams built one of the best teams in the league. Hence, when a key offensive weapon like wide receiver Tutu Atwell left the team during free agency after signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, posted a heartfelt goodbye to the veteran wideout.

“One of the favs of my family, including my daughters…You will be missed, but so happy you’re going home ©tutuatwell,” Kelly Stafford wrote in a parting message on her Instagram story.

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Tutu Atwell will leave the Rams after being drafted by the franchise as the 57th overall in the 2021 draft. Since then, the new Dolphins wideout recorded 105 catches for 1,535 yards and five touchdowns in 64 regular-season games while winning Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

All in all, from Darius Slay’s retirement to Tutu Atwell’s exit, Kelly Stafford has made it clear that she holds those close to the Stafford family in high regard. Her heartfelt messages show that the bonds formed on and off the field go well beyond football.