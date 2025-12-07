Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Shares Concerning News Before Rams vs Cardinals

Essentials Inside The Story Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals new health scare amid ongoing hiatus

Recent symptoms raise fresh concerns about Kelly's wellbeing

The LA Rams quarterback aims to rebound in key Week 14 matchup

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been steady all season, playing at an MVP-caliber level at 37. But off the field, his wife, Kelly Stafford, continues to face personal challenges. Just a few months back, Kelly stepped back from her The Morning After podcast for mental health reasons. But she extended the hiatus, stating that her family needed her more than ever. However, even while being on a break now, Kelly has encountered a new health scare.

In an Instagram Story, Kelly wrote, “Mom got burnt and couldn’t see because of the sun. Tyler had a great time tho.”

The caption sounded lighthearted, but it hinted at a tough moment for Matthew Stafford’s wife. What kind of burn did she suffer? Was it just a sunburn? Or something more serious? Kelly did not explain, which naturally raised more concern. But she made it clear that the sunlight hit her hard enough to affect her vision for a bit.

Imago Credits: via @kbstafford89 on Instagram

Matthew Stafford’s wife also paired the caption of the story with a picture of her daughter, Tyler. The picture showed Tyler sitting in a folding chair under a big umbrella, smiling and clapping happily. She wore sunglasses and was bundled up in a matching outfit while holding onto a Starbucks bag. The moment looked like a sunny day at a soccer field for Matthew Stafford’s family.

Tyler looked happy and clearly enjoyed the outing. And maybe that’s exactly what Matthew Stafford’s wife wanted to highlight – the joy of her child, even while she dealt with discomfort behind the scenes. Many parents know this feeling – pushing through the heat or irritation just so their kid can enjoy the day. So, Kelly clearly tried to keep the tone upbeat, even while revealing she wasn’t doing well physically.

But Kelly’s health issues go deeper than this one incident. Just last month, she shared a video on Instagram that sparked fresh worry about her health. In the video, she held her hand up to the sunlight while two of her fingers looked pale, almost bloodless, as if the circulation had stopped. Her fingertips stayed white even when she pressed them. Kelly did not understand what was happening, so she asked her followers for help through a question sticker.

Matthew Stafford’s wife hasn’t shared any updates or diagnoses of her health since then. Now, as she talked about getting burnt and temporarily losing vision, fans couldn’t help but worry more. Should Kelly be getting checked again? Is this part of a larger issue? Kelly has not elaborated. But the timing makes the situation heavier, especially with Matthew and his team set to play a key divisional matchup this week.

Matthew Stafford and Co. are ready to move forward with the Week 14 matchup

The Rams sit at 9-3 and are preparing for a Week 14 meeting with the 3-9 Arizona Cardinals. But Los Angeles will enter the Week 14 game after being handed a tough 31–28 loss by the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. The defeat hurt even more because Stafford committed three turnovers – mistakes that proved costly. But after the loss, Stafford did not hide from the mistakes and even made a bold promise.

Imago September 28, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: 9 Matthew Stafford, QB of the Los Angeles Rams during the pregame of their regular NFL, American Football Herren, USA season game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday September 28, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Inglewood USA – ZUMAp124 20250928_zaa_p124_033 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

“Obviously, we’re not going to win a whole lot of games when I turn it over three times,” Matthew Stafford told reporters. “And hasn’t been an issue, and don’t expect it to be moving forward. I just continue to trust my fundamentals, go out there and play, and know that I’m doing all the stuff I can to make sure that I played at a high level and it didn’t happen for me today.”

Moreover, Matthew made a strong commitment to rely on his fundamentals and get back on track. Besides, one bad night also cannot erase the season he’s having. So far this season, Matthew Stafford has thrown for 3,073 yards and 32 touchdowns with a 111.7 passer rating. He looks like a legitimate MVP contender. And honestly, doesn’t every great quarterback have an off game at some point? What matters is how he responds.

So, now, heading into the Week 14 matchup, the Rams’ QB will look to respond with a win against the Cardinals, who appear vulnerable. Arizona will be missing its starting quarterback, starting running back, and three of its top receivers. This gives Stafford and Co. a huge chance to bounce back, especially now with the battle for the NFC West being tight. Both the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers are battling for the top spot in the division, right behind the Rams. So, the Rams cannot afford another slip-up.