Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Shares Personal News Before Thanksgiving

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been almost unstoppable this season, but the same can’t be said for his wife’s podcast. Kelly Stafford had announced a hiatus from her The Morning After (TMA) podcast just last month, citing mental health concerns. But now, right before Thanksgiving, that break just got extended for deeply personal reasons.

Matthew Stafford’s wife had released the last original episode of her TMA podcast on October 2, 2025. In that episode, she had openly admitted that she needed time away. But now she just revealed why the pause needs to stretch on. In a heartfelt three-slide Instagram post from her TMA podcast account, Kelly explained that her family needs her more than ever.

“I feel this pull to get back to my roots, and to do that, I have to pour into the people I love most,” Kelly shared through an Instagram post from the official account of her podcast. “I’ve got a husband in the middle of one hell of a season, and I want to be fully locked in with him. I want to be present for my girls. I want to give my whole heart to the people who have always given theirs to me.”

So, as it turns out, with Matthew Stafford grinding through a long NFL season, his wife now feels the need to step back. But Kelly did not hide behind excuses. To make her reasons feel more honest, she directly addressed the TMA community in her post. Kelly then mentioned that she has been reflecting deeply on what matters. She thanked the TMA community for their patience as she hit pause. Kelly even reminded people that her podcast began four years ago with “a crappy mic, zero editing”.

Kelly further explained that she had no clue what she was doing back when she started the podcast. And yet, despite that rough start, she had a clear mission. She wanted moms to feel seen.

“All I wanted was for other moms to feel seen, because I was so damn tired of social media pretending everything was perfect,” she wrote.

Isn’t that something a lot of parents can relate to? Matthew Stafford’s wife insisted that her mission hasn’t changed now. The podcast has helped her grow, and it has helped her family, too. But right now, she feels an even stronger pull to be home.

It’s a refreshingly real admission from Matthew Stafford’s wife. She’s choosing family over content – without an ounce of regret. But Kelly also ended her message to the TMA community with reassurance.

“This isn’t a goodbye… It’s a ‘see y’all later’,” wrote Kelly. “Thank you for letting me grow, change, fall apart, rebuild, and evolve right alongside you. Thank you for loving me through all my versions. I’m excited for whatever the next chapter of TMA becomes someday. And until then… RIUTA♥️.”

So is this the end of Kelly’s podcast? Not at all. It’s simply a pause. Kelly needs some time away, especially after her recent concerning health update. But given how open Kelly has been about her personal struggles, the TMA community will likely welcome her back whenever she feels ready. For now, she’s focusing on her family while Matthew Stafford continues to shine on the field.

Matthew Stafford continues to deliver for the Rams this season

Kelly mentioned in her post that Matthew Stafford is having a fantastic season with the Rams this year. And it’s hard to argue with. So far this season, Stafford has thrown for 2,830 yards with 30 touchdowns, just two interceptions. He even has an impressive passer rating of 113.7. Those numbers have pushed the Rams to the current 9-2 record and the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Critics and analysts now see Matthew Stafford as a real MVP contender this season. His stats already place him ahead of many younger stars. In the last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stafford delivered 273 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. The Rams then recorded a dominant 34-7 win in the game. After the game, Rams’ head coach Sean McVay backed his QB even more.

“I feel like he’s [Matthew] in total command,” said McVay. “I think he’s got a lot of trust in the teammates that he’s playing with. And there’s true ownership. We feel like good things are going to happen because he’s leading the way. He’s playing great. We’ll just continue to stay in the moment, but I’m loving every second of this.”

Ultimately, what makes Matthew Stafford’s performance this season even more surprising is what happened earlier this year. The QB missed a month of training camp and the whole preseason with a back injury. Yet he returned looking sharper than ever. His calm and controlled performance has ultimately turned an offseason full of uncertainty into a distant memory for the Rams.