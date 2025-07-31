Mike LaFleur Drops Strong Words After Rams’ Ahkello Witherspoon’s Comeback From Calf Injury

With an impressive skill set and strong locker-room presence, Ahkello Witherspoon is a crucial player in the Rams roster. Even though the Rams still have Darious Williams and just added linebacker Nate Landman, their biggest need right now is at cornerback. That’s a spot the team has focused on in the past by bringing in top names. So, it wasn’t surprising that the Rams signed a one year deal with the team earlier this year. While Forbes still has upside and time on his rookie deal, the staff clearly sees a need for stability in the secondary. As Ahkello returns to the team after his absence in some of the practice, 38-year-old had a strong message for the cornerback.

Ahkello’s absence was felt by the players. While speaking of the veteran, the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, Mike LaFluer had nothing but praise for him. He expressed, that on the defensive side, they’re all big fans of Witherspoon. They appreciated how he finished last season strong and how well he fits into the defensive backfield.

They’re comparing him to teammates like Quinton Lake and Landman, guys who bring a sense of calm and control when they’re on the field. Witherspoon communicates well, brings veteran leadership, and has a steadying influence on others. While speaking of the player, he said, “He communicates. He’s such a vet. He’s like the savvy leader, the veteran, you know, he’s almost like the Yoda of that room if you know his personality. So, we’ve been wanting him, you know, the whole time and, you know, as far as the timing or anything, I’m not really sure.”

However, during his second training camp press conference of 2025, LaFleur expressed optimism about the offense’s development. As The Orange County Register’s Adam Grosbard reported, the Rams’ cornerback was struggling with his calf injury. He even had to miss quite a few days of his practice. However, to fans’ relief, he is back in action as USA Today’s Cameron DaSilva reported.

The veteran corner posted 31 tackles (25 solo) and one interception in 13 games last season and is on track to remain a starter in the Rams’ secondary this year. LaFleur also praised the younger players, especially rookies and second-year talent, for stepping up during camp.

Witherspoon brings a wealth of experience to the table. He is expected to lead the charge alongside Williams and Durant, with Quentin Lake manning the slot. The Rams are already keeping their fingers crossed for Matthew Stafford’s back. The sooner Witherspoon gets back in the saddle, the better shot this defense has this season.

Ahkello Witherspoon emerged as a leader of the team

Witherspoon has managed to stick around and will continue to weather the storm with the Rams. This is rare. Very few players have had the chance that Witherspoon boasts now. He spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and two with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Rams on a one-year veteran minimum deal ahead of the 2023 season.

He wasn’t exactly handed the keys to the kingdom when he landed in L.A. Ahkello had to claw his way out of the shadows. When White dropped the ball, Witherspoon stepped in and hit the ground running.

His midseason promotion was a classic case of right place, right time, and he made sure not to drop the ball. Teams usually churn through cornerbacks like hotcakes, but L.A. decided to stick to it Witherspoon. He is often known as the Yoda of the group, wise, and calm. With Matthew Stafford still nursing a sore back, the defense might have to carry more weight this year, and Witherspoon knows how to put in the work.

“I had no idea,” Ahkello said when asked about if he had ever imagined his ninth year with the Rams. If all goes as per the plan, the Rams would be making the loudest noise this season.