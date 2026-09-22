“More Money in Their Pockets”: Matthew Stafford Vents Frustration Against NFL Owners After Horrifying Jayden Daniels Situation

Just two weeks have gone by in the 2026 NFL season, and a number of quarterbacks have already been injured. Among them were Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams. Talking about the injuries, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford revealed how scary both of those situations were. Daniels’ elbow injury was horrifying to watch, and while Williams only suffered a hamstring strain, the moment it happened, it sent major panic waves among fans.

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What makes this rash of early injuries even crazier is that the NFL is actively trying to expand its current 17-game format to an 18-game regular season schedule. Addressing this disconnect, the Rams quarterback voiced his frustration, pointing out the clear irony of pushing for more games right as these high-profile injuries are happening.

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“I think you hit the nail on the head there,” Stafford said on the Let’s Go! podcast. “I think the league wants it really badly. I’m imagining it’s just another opportunity for them to secure more TV rights and more money in the pockets of the owners in the league and everybody and expand our game. I understand that whole aspect of it.

“But at the same time, I think there’s got to be some understanding for player safety. I know the game started when I was in 2009; we were playing 16. Now we’re playing 17, 18. When does it stop? And how does that balance happen?”

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NFL owners were the primary architects behind the historic shift from 16 to 17 regular-season games back in 2021, and they are actively driving the collective push for an 18-game regular season as well.

Prominent owners like Robert Kraft of the New England Patriots and Clark Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs have openly stated they are “pushing like the dickens” for 18 games to secure larger broadcast rights and fuel global expansion.

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However, Stafford believes such lucrative moves to earn more profit and expand the league somewhat leave a negative impact on the players, especially with a 17- and 18-game season.

Stafford’s frustration with how the league operates echoed after watching quality talents like Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams carted off the field during their respective Week 2 games.

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“I love watching quarterbacks play, and guys play well… And to have to deal with injuries is a tough part of it,” Stafford added. “Jayden’s had to deal with it a few times. And that elbow seems like it’s been an issue going back even to last year. And it’s really demoralizing to see that because, you know, he’s a talented player.

“He’s a guy that I think has a bright future. And you see those things start recurring. It’s tough. So you feel for him.”

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Jayden Daniels in particular had a strong start to his NFL career when the Commanders drafted him as the second overall pick in 2024. He had a spectacular start to his NFL career, as he racked up 3,568 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a record 12-5.

But since the 2025 season, durability and injuries have become the defining storyline of Daniels’ young NFL career. Last year, the Commanders QB missed 10 total games due to three separate injuries. He suffered a left knee sprain in Week 2, a hamstring strain just a couple of weeks later, and a dislocated left elbow in Week 9.

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Though he returned in Week 14, he immediately re-injured the elbow and was shut down for the remainder of the year. Similarly, misfortune struck even earlier for him in the 2026 season.

Last weekend, when the Commanders came out to face the Dallas Cowboys, Daniels re-dislocated that exact same left elbow while falling and attempting to brace his landing.

As of now, while the Commanders have ruled him out for Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, Daniels’ availability for the rest of the year remains to be seen.