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Rams’ Myles Garrett Makes $2.1 Million Decision As He Closes His Cleveland Chapter After LA Move

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Jul 27, 2026 | 11:46 PM EDT

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Rams’ Myles Garrett Makes $2.1 Million Decision As He Closes His Cleveland Chapter After LA Move

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Jul 27, 2026 | 11:46 PM EDT

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As he begins training camp with the Los Angeles Rams, Myles Garrett is officially closing the book on his time in Northeast Ohio. The Rams traded for Garrett in exchange for Jared Verse. Well, Los Angeles is building an impeccable defensive lineup with the intention of winning the next Super Bowl. And it seems like Garrett is all in for the action. 

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The former Cleveland Browns defensive anchor has put his Ohio home on sale with an asking price of $2.1 million. He originally purchased the property for about $1.2 million back in 2018. Yes, it was just a year after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns as the number one overall pick. 

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Garrett is leaving behind an intricately designed 4,300-square-foot home that balances entertainment and comfort. The house has five bedrooms with five-and-a-half bathrooms spread across the wooded lot. In the center, there’s a spacious kitchen with a huge walk-in pantry. The house also has a dedicated game room, theater, fitness room, and two custom bars. And to incorporate Garrett’s indulgence in automobiles, there is a detached four-car garage.

The home also serves as a subtle museum of his NFL journey. One of the two bars is decorated with pictures of Garrett in action during Browns games. There’s also a wall dedicated to NFL jerseys that belonged to stars like Danielle Hunter and Dameon Pierce. 

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Located about 37 miles south of Cleveland in the prestigious Hidden Lakes of Sharon community in Wadsworth, the property is infamous for the Halloween decorations. Over the years, Garrett put on displays related to Stranger Things, Jeepers Creepers, The Terminator, and fans loved the quarterback graveyard that featured custom tombstones dedicated to all quarterbacks he has sacked. The list included Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes. But there was a time when the pass rusher didn’t want to sell the house. 

“I’m not gonna sell my house and pack up and leave,” Garrett said back in October 2023. “I definitely plan to be here for a long time. I’ll start a family here. I’m not just gonna rip and run once things are over and I hang up the cleats. I’m gonna be here supporting the Cavs, supporting the Browns for a mighty long time.” 

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But now that Garrett is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams, maintaining a primary residence in Ohio is no longer practical. Selling the Ohio residence is more of a long-term relocation than just a real estate transaction. The $2.1 million listing officially closes out a highly memorable Cleveland chapter for one of the league’s premier defensive players.

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

3,355 Articles

Krushna Pattnaik is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league across news, roster moves, and team developments. With a medical background, he brings particular depth to stories around player injuries, medical suspensions, and health-related developments. As a Senior Writer, he honed his editorial skills through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program. Before moving to the NFL beat, Krushna spent three years at EssentiallySports covering MMA and Olympic sports, working across prediction pieces, live event assignments, and beat reports. With five years of personal training in Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, and taekwondo, he brought a practitioner's perspective to his fight coverage. He also briefly contributed to the ES YouTube team. His work earned external recognition, including a nod from Conor McGregor, and one of his pieces was featured on Brendan Schaub's podcast.

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Rohini Kottu

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