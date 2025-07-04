Rams News: Severe Health Crisis Strikes Sean McVay’s Roster as DJ Humphries Fails to Bounce Back

The Los Angeles Rams are pulling out all the stops to reclaim their place at the top. It’s been three long years since the team lifted the Lombardi Trophy. It may have felt even longer for the team as it weathered several storms along the way. It missed the playoffs once, lost in the Wild Card round, and later in the Divisional round. But this season has come with new hope. With a roster paired with seasoned veterans, the team might have a chance. However, HC Sean McVay needs to overcome all the hurdles.

To begin with, there are issues with the roster and players. They have signed Davante Adams to a two-year deal, and they’ve retained their star quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who was instrumental in the Super Bowl LVI win. McVay knows what he is doing! However, it’s important to understand time as a factor here. While the Rams have the chance and the roster to dream of a championship this year, time is also running out. Both Stafford and Davante will be older if the team delays its chances and misses this new opportunity. Not to mention that the two have two-year deals with the team.

Concerned journalists Conor Orr and Albert Breer addressed it in the latest episode of the MMQB podcast. It’s the same old blood clot issues that continue to trouble Rams LT Alaric Jackson. “I am worried about the Alaric Jackson thing, with the blood clots. And like having that unknown at left tackle could be a very big problem for them,” he noted. Ouch! Moreover, this comes after he signed a three-year deal with the franchise worth $57 million, as per the NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Unfortunately, this isn’t new for Jackson, who struggled with blood clots back in 2022, which saw him miss nine games. When healthy, he is undeniably one of the best left tackles. He proved that during his past few games for the Rams last season. But his health, which leaves questions about his availability, is a growing concern for the team now, as he struggles with blood clots once again.

Well, the offensive tackles are crucial to protecting the quarterback. This is where it gets a bit complicated. Rams# 77 would be the starting tackle unless the injury starts to trouble him. Rob Havenstein will also likely keep his starting job.

While there’s hope that the 26-year-old will return for the upcoming season, his health issues create undeniable tension. The team also may have explored its options and signed a star, but even that leaves some doubts.

Is DJ Humphries the solution for Sean McVay?

Now, in what seems to be a bid to survive the health crisis on the roster, the franchise re-signed veteran offensive lineman D.J. Humphries. He is talented, but is he the solution the team is looking for? The former first-round pick played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2015 to 2023. Following this, he had a brief stint with the Chiefs.

The ex-Chiefs# 70 has played both right and left tackle throughout his ten-year career in the pro league. While with the Rams, he will be competing for one of the two backup positions. This seems promising! But Breer has certain doubts as he questioned Humphries’s effectiveness. “They bring in DJ Humphries who I mean I don’t want to be so I don’t want to kill a guy but if he had a ton left I feel like he would have played more of a role in Kansas City last year now he’s a little nicked up,” he explained.

The analyst was quick to point out the lineman’s limited time with the Chiefs and his injury status. Humphries couldn’t play much for the Chiefs after suffering an ACL tear and later struggled with a hamstring injury.

Highlighting the issue with the roster, he said, “If DJ Humphries was really an answer for you for a full season, the Chiefs, I mean, the Chiefs don’t move Joe Thuney out to tackle last year. So, like that’s to me like the one glaring thing that you look at and say this could really undermine them.” If things go as planned, his presence might impact Sean McVay’s team’s performance positively.

Still, let’s hope for only the good things for the team, and if Jackson remains healthy for the team, Humphries can still be a valuable resource to Jackson and Havenstein throughout the season.