NFL Announces Huge Matthew Stafford News After Rams Shared Major QB Update

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Jan 4, 2026 | 8:07 PM EST

The Los Angeles Rams won their season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. The quarterback, Matthew Stafford, was the hero of their 2025 regular season and set multiple records. He has wreaked the rivals with his accurate passes.

The NFL posted that Stafford is the fourth QB in history with 40+ touchdowns and eight or fewer interceptions in a season. It’s a big-time record.

The Rams also shared a massive Stafford update. They tweeted that Stafford is the third quarterback in history with multiple touchdown passes in 15 games in a season.

