It has been a rough week for the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. First, he had to undergo MCL surgery. Then the NFL announced a three-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. But there has been an update to the angle.

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“The NFL did not know Puka Nacua had had knee surgery on Tuesday when it suspended him yesterday,” Judy Battista of ESPN reported on X.

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The suspension came before the Rams disclosed the surgery, raising questions about the league’s coordination with teams. Nacua was previously listed on injured reserve after suffering MCL and PCL sprains and a turf toe against the Washington Commanders in Week 9 on the Rams’ final offensive play. While it looked like he would come back after missing four games per the IR rule, the Rams head coach Sean McVay delved into the injury.

“Puka Nacua decided to get surgery on his MCL on Tuesday, so that’ll be a couple months for him,” McVay said on Friday.

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On Wednesday, the NFL announced Nacua’s suspension, unaware of his surgery. Nacua has been suspended after a woman named Atiabi in Los Angeles filed a civil lawsuit against him, alleging that the Rams receiver made an “unprovoked antisemitic statement” and also bit her on the shoulder.

The lawsuit cited gender violence, assault and battery, and negligence. Meanwhile, Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, denied the claims “in the strongest possible terms” and further said that he had video evidence of his innocence. He further called Atiabi’s statements “a blatant lie, and described Atiabi’s biting claims as “horseplay.”

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Now, not only will Nacua complete his suspension while being injured, but he is also likely to be out for the rest of the season, which McVay also agreed with.

He was asked whether Nacua could be available for the playoffs, to which he said “that would be getting way far ahead, so haven’t thought about that.

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“It’s a couple months is kind of really where it’s at, which, in my mind, I think what’s healthy to do is to say that you’re planning on not having him,” McVay said.

Meanwhile, the league has further communicated to Nacua that it can take more substantial discipline, which includes banishment from the league, if he fails to satisfy the conditions of his diversion program or further violates the personal conduct policy.

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Nacua is set to lose $950,000, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. But this isn’t the first time a player has spent time on injured reserve while being suspended. Back in 2025, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Daniel Ekuale had been suspended for five games for violating the performance-enhancing substances policy, while he was already going through a season-ending injury.

While Nacua’s return is expected to be around January 20, the Rams will surely miss his presence, as the receiver had already recorded 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns.

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The Rams have been in fine form with Nacua’s involvement, bouncing back from a 2-4 record and winning four straight games, and are 6-4 in the league right now. They will now play against the Green Bay Packers on November 25 after going through the bye week.