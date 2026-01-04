NFL Makes Final Punishment Decision on Rams LB Jared Verse Following Game-Changing Play vs. Falcons

Essentials Inside The Story Verse taunts Falcons bench after blocked field goal TD

The Falcons may have won the Rams game, but Jared Verse definitely pissed off their bench before the clock ticked out. Monday night exploded as Verse delivered an unforgettable burst. He sliced through the line, blocked an Atlanta Falcons field goal, and took it all the way back for a touchdown, but not before shining a peace sign on his way. The Rams fans erupted while the Dirty Birds’ sideline stood stunned. Now, the NFL has reviewed the incident and made its decision on the same.

“The NFL fined Rams LB Jared Verse $11,593 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) — flashing the peace sign at Atlanta’s bench on his blocked punt return TD Monday night,” Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

Verse was fined $11,593 for taunting. Interestingly, no flag came out during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Still, the cameras did not miss. Millions saw the gesture on replay. After the game, Verse admitted he knew the risk right away. He explained the moment came from raw energy, not disrespect.

“It was a moment of emotion,” he said. “I didn’t think about the consequences.”

The NFL rulebook leaves little room for gray areas. Any sign that looks like provocation draws action. According to the league, respect and control matter as much as big plays. Therefore, emotion without restraint often comes at a price.

Verse’s peace sign fine may feel fresh, but the NFL has drawn this line before. In the 2022 AFC Divisional Round, Tyreek Hill was fined for flashing the same gesture at Bills linebacker Matt Milano while running in a go-ahead touchdown. Different moment, same message from the league. Back in January 2022, during the wild “13 seconds” game, Hill did it again. This time, he was wearing Chiefs red in the City of Fountains. After a 64-yard touchdown run at Arrowhead Stadium, the moment cost him $10,300.

It could have been a field goal for the Falcons, but Verse did more than light up the highlight reel. It flipped the game in the moment. Instead of a 27-10 Falcons lead, the score tightened to 24-17. Despite the eventual loss, his play had brought the team back in contention.

Jared Verse’s game-changing play against the Falcons fails to chase down a win

The Rams walked into halftime staring at a nightmare. Down 21-0, the Rams fans had gone quiet. Earlier, Bijan Robinson tore through the defense for a stunning 93-yard score at the 1:28 mark of the second quarter, sending the Dirty Birds flying high. At that point, Monday night looked one-sided. Still, Los Angeles did not fold. Instead, the Rams came out of the locker room sharper, faster, and far more aggressive. Little by little, belief returned. And with it, the feeling that this game was not finished yet.

Down 21-0 and staring at a long night, the Rams finally found oxygen. A field goal cut the deficit to 21-3, before Matthew Stafford capped the surge to make it 24-10, flipping the tone inside SoFi Stadium in a matter of minutes.

Atlanta tried to steady itself with a 37-yard field goal to stretch the lead, but Jared Verse had other plans. Bursting straight through No. 17 Arnold Ebiketie, Verse got a hand on the kick, scooped it clean, and took it all the way back for a stunning touchdown that detonated the building and swung momentum hard in Los Angeles’ favor.

From there, the Rams tightened the gap to 24-17 and turned the game into a possession-by-possession fight. Atlanta answered with a late field goal to stretch it to 27-17, and while Stafford and Co. managed one last touchdown to make it 27-24, the Falcons shut the door in the closing moments, leaving the Rams with a comeback that came just short.