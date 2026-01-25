NFL Makes Punishment Decision on Matthew Stafford’s Rams Following Incident vs. Bears

Essentials Inside The Story Rams find out if they'll survive controversial late penalty in divisional round thriller

NFL ruling brings relief as accountability report settles punishment question

Jared Verse shifts focus to emotions ahead of first NFC title game

The Chicago Bears‘ run to the Super Bowl might have faced a disappointing end, but the Los Angeles Rams had their share of troubles. After a tough 20-17 win in the divisional round clash, the team was exposed to a punishment decision from a foul play by Matthew Stafford’s teammate, Jared Verse. However, the update also brought relief as the league decided to go easy on the NFC championship contenders.

The divisional round game saw Jared Verse being eligible for a potential $17,389 fine for the roughing-the-passer call. However, the NFL’s game-day accountability report showed no fines issued to any Rams players from the divisional round. This refrained from adding a third fine to the linebacker, as he had been fined twice for separate incidents, totaling an amount of $26,880.

The controversial play occurred with 5:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. On a third-and-10, the Rams’ edge rusher was flagged for roughing the passer after a 10-yard completion to Rome Odunze. The officiating crew, led by Shawn Hochuli, immediately threw the flag, moving the Bears to the Rams’ five-yard line and setting up a first-and-goal situation.

While the penalty appeared to be a mistake and a potential turning point, fortune continued to favor the Rams. Chicago failed to score, turning the ball over on downs four plays later at the two-yard line and squandering a golden opportunity. The missed chance contributed to sending the game to overtime, where a Bears turnover set up the Rams’ game-winning field goal. The aftermath saw Verse confront Williams regarding the foul.

“I think we could have stopped it earlier if I got that sack on Caleb,” he told the reporters. “I bounced my feet; I forgot, he’s a very mobile quarterback. So, obviously, I got to take some blame. But we were able to close out.”

The NFL’s roughing-the-passer rule is meant to protect the quarterback after he throws the ball. If a defender hits the passer too late or lands on him with full body weight, it’s ruled as a foul, and 15 penalty yards are given to the offense. After games, the league reviews plays and can fine players, with a usual amount going up to around $17,000 (for a first roughing fine).

However, a roughing-the-passer penalty does not always result in a fine. Officials assess timing and force during the game to protect quarterbacks, after which the NFL reviews the play. If the contact is deemed borderline or the defender appears to avoid excessive force, the league may decline to issue penalties. A similar situation occurred in the Jaguars–Chargers game on Nov. 16, 2025, when B.J. Green was flagged for a hit on Justin Herbert but was not fined.

With a lenient decision from the league, the team is now focused on the next step. In light of this, Verse appears to be taken by the feeling of appearing in a championship match for the first time in his career.

Jared Verse addresses his feelings ahead of the first NFC title game appearance

The Los Angeles Rams come off the toughest practice of the week before traveling to Seattle for the NFC Championship Game. The Rams will face the Seattle Seahawks with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The opportunity turns out to be a big moment in Jared Verse’s professional journey. Making his first-ever appearance in a championship game, the linebacker showed signs of both excitement and nervousness.

“It’s the NFC championship,” he said. “You have to really get after it but no, I just did a little extra cardio. The energy’s just different this week and obviously you always want to get after it. You want to win every game but this is a big one. Everything’s a lot more mindful though. Every step you take is a lot more mindful. If you make a mistake on the field, people that beforehand weren’t calling it out are calling it out saying, ‘Hey, let me get that play again. Let me get that one more time. Let me get this rep again.’ Seeing that just makes me want to get to another level.”

The Rams and the Seahawks have met 55 times in history. This includes both regular-season and playoff games dating back to their first matchup in 1976. While the Seahawks hold a slight edge, 26–29 all-time, the Rams have won both playoff meetings between the teams.