The Los Angeles Rams were already facing a significant setback with Puka Nacua sidelined by knee and toe injuries. The star wide receiver’s absence is now accompanied by a three-game suspension, adding another complication to his season as the Rams look to keep their playoff ambitions on track. However, the NFL’s warning about his future conduct could carry even greater consequences.

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“The NFL has informed Puka Nacua that any further violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, including failing to satisfy the conditions of his diversion program, will subject him to additional discipline, including banishment from the NFL,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport’s X post read on Thursday. “He is at least the 5th recent player to be suspended while on IR.”

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The warning is standard language the NFL includes with conduct-policy suspensions, conditioning any future violations on additional penalties. The NFL announced Nacua’s three-game suspension on November 19, but the penalty will have no additional impact on his availability because he is already sidelined on injured reserve. He will be eligible for reinstatement on December 14, following the Rams’ Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles placed Nacua on IR on November 12 after he suffered MCL and PCL sprains in his knee, along with turf toe, during the Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders. He must miss at least four games, making the December 20 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys his earliest possible return from injured reserve. Whether he will be healthy enough to play by then remains uncertain.

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The suspension stems from an incident on New Year’s Eve 2025 that led to a civil lawsuit against the receiver. A woman accused Nacua of making an antisemitic remark and biting her on the shoulder during an evening in Los Angeles.

Nacua’s attorney denied that he made the alleged remark and described the biting as “horseplay.” The allegations remain distinct from the NFL’s disciplinary decision, which was issued under the league’s conduct policy.

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The controversy also followed an earlier incident involving Nacua’s appearance on a livestream, during which he performed a gesture associated with antisemitic stereotypes. He later apologized, saying he had not understood the gesture’s meaning when he performed it.

Nacua has since spent time at a holistic care facility and discussed personal growth during the offseason. Rams head coach Sean McVay has also publicly expressed support for the receiver, while emphasizing the importance of accountability.

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The financial penalty is another consequence of the suspension. According to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, Nacua will forfeit approximately $961,167 in game checks. That loss comes during the final year of his rookie contract, with a major extension expected to be a central issue for the Rams this offseason.

Despite the off-field concerns and injury setbacks, Nacua had remained productive when available. He recorded 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games, giving Los Angeles a major offensive presence.

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The Rams will hope he can return in time to help their playoff push. But the NFL’s latest warning makes clear that his conduct away from the field will remain just as important as his production on it.