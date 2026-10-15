NFL Reduces Rams Lineman Alaric Jackson’s Punishment After He Punched Bills Star

The Los Angeles Rams are currently undergoing a disciplinary situation with a shorter setback than initially expected. Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, who was handed a two-game suspension, has now been offered a chance to return to action sooner, with the altercation still under scrutiny.

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According to a report on X, “Per @NFLfootballinfo, hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, has reduced the two-game suspension of Alaric Jackson to one game.”

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Derrick Brooks, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer, served as the hearing officer responsible for reviewing Jackson’s case after he threw a punch at Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb post-game.

Brooks’ joint appointment by the NFL and the NFL Players Association placed him in the position to consider the appeal and decide if the original punishment should stand.

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The NFL suspended Jackson for two games following a Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills, 37-34. The league’s disciplinary action showed the seriousness of physical conduct that occurred outside the normal course of play, especially when it involves an altercation after the whistle.

“After the game, as players were shaking hands and exchanging jerseys, Jackson struck Buffalo linebacker Bradley Chubb in the face after a brief confrontation, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,'” the NFL said in an official statement.

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However, the reduction to one game changed the immediate consequences for Jackson and the Rams. While the revised decision does not remove the punishment, it just limits the amount of time the offensive tackle will be unavailable.

The altercation involving Jackson and Chubb drew attention because it went beyond the usual physical exchanges associated with NFL football. As Jackson exchanged jerseys, Chubb approached. When Jackson walked away, Chubb followed, sparking a verbal exchange.

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That is where the two had a verbal exchange, and Jackson went ahead punching Chubb, while Chubb’s fellow players tried to pull him back.

Chubb clarified what sparked the altercation, telling ESPN reporters on Wednesday.

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“I’ll tell you exactly what I said,” Chubb told ESPN reporters Wednesday at the practice facility. “I’ve heard I was talking about his mom. That’s not true at all. I said, ‘We’re gonna see y’all’s a– again. And when we see you again, all that chipping ain’t gonna save you. That tight end and guard is not going to save you.’ He said, ‘What’d you say?’ I said, ‘That chip’s not gonna save you. The guard’s not gonna save you.’ And then boom.”

The suspension had consequences for the Rams’ offensive line, where Jackson plays an important role in protecting the quarterback and supporting the team’s offense.

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Now, the reduction in the tackle’s suspension gives the Rams some relief. Still, the decision does not change the underlying message from the league about player conduct.

For Jackson, the focus will now turn toward serving the remaining one-game suspension and preparing for his return. For the Rams, the priority will be adjusting their offensive line during his absence while maintaining consistency on offense.

Brooks’ decision has provided Jackson with a measure of relief, but the altercation is a reminder of how quickly on-field tensions can lead to consequences beyond the final whistle.