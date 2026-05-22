Rams Officially Announce Huge Matthew Stafford Contract Extension After Drafting Ty Simpson

The Los Angeles Rams have announced a significant decision regarding the future of QB1 Matthew Stafford. The 38-year-old signal-caller is one of the most talked-about names entering the 2026 season, but his future has been heavily speculated. To ensure the Rams continue to contend for the championship, the front office has confirmed a massive extension for Stafford.

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“Quarterback Matthew Stafford has signed a contract extension with the Rams,” the franchise confirmed with a release on its website.

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While Rams didn’t unveil the exact figure of his contract, ESPN reported that Stafford signed a one-year, $55 million extension. The deal for the star quarterback can rise to as much as much as $60 million with incentives, the report added. The 38-year-old was under contract for one more year, with a total compensation package of $40 million before adding another year to his deal.

With this decision, the Rams have firmly placed rookie quarterback Ty Simpson as the backup to Matthew Stafford over the next two years. The LA front office shocked the world by drafting the Alabama product with the 13th overall pick. But with this Stafford extension, the franchise has clearly outlined the immediate plans for the youngster.

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This is a developing story and will be updated soon.