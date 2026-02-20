Rams Officially Announce 9 Offensive Signings as Sean McVay Gives OC Job to Nate Scheelhaase

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets Dec 22, 2024 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay coaches against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20241222_bjp_ae5_035

The Los Angeles Rams had the best offense in the NFL last season. Now, with the offseason barely underway, head coach Sean McVay is already building the depth to protect and sustain it.

The Rams officially announced 15 reserve / future contract signings on Thursday (February 19). Nine of these moves happen to be on the offensive side of the ball. It’s a quiet move by league standards, but for a franchise that’s turned offensive dominance into a calling card under Sean McVay, every depth piece heading into 2026 carries genuine meaning.

Three offensive linemen—A.J. Arcuri, Wyatt Bowles, and Dylan McMahon–headline the new class, reinforcing a trench group built to protect franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford, who publicly committed to return for 2026 after accepting the NFL MVP title, gives the Rams every reason to keep building and stacking the talent around him.

Four wide receivers joined the fold as well. They are Tru Edwards, Brennan Presley, Tyler Scott, and Mario Williams. Add tight end Mark Redman and running back Jordan Waters, and you have nine players battling for a foothold in one of the league’s most competitive offensive rooms.

Now, reserve or future contracts aren’t glamour moves. No press conferences, no fanfare. But they could prove crucial; the low-risk, high-upside investments that championship-caliber teams lean on. For the Rams, each signing has an untapped potential before training camp sorts everything out.

Waters stands out as the most compelling story in the bunch. After bouncing between Duke and NC State and going undrafted, he caught on with the Rams’ practice squad before being released. Now he’s back; a small but compelling comeback narrative tucked inside a 15-man announcement.

But the offseason reshuffling didn’t stop at the depth chart alone. Sean McVay’s coaching hierarchy just underwent its own significant makeover, one that could define LA’s offensive identity for years to come.

Nate Scheelhaase steps into the spotlight

Nate Scheelhaase has become the man behind the Rams’ offensive schemes for the 2026 season. But he’s not the only name on the coaching carousel. On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news of all the major changes.

“The Los Angeles Rams are promoting pass-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator, and making QB coach Dave Ragone the co-offensive coordinator/QB coach,” Schefter wrote on X. “Scheelhaase interviewed for five head coaching jobs during this hiring cycle. But now, the NFL’s final OC opening has been filled in a uniquely LA way.”

That last line carries real weight. Scheelhaase, 35, had been one of the prime candidates interviewing for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching role. He’d also turned down a head-coach-in-waiting opportunity at Iowa State to join McVay’s staff in 2024. His predecessors—Matt LaFleur, Kevin O’Connell, Liam Coen, and Mike LaFleur are all current NFL head coaches. Scheelhaase himself now sits firmly in that distinguished line.

Scheelhaase also inherits an offense that welcomed former Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury earlier this month, giving McVay a truly formidable brain trust to build game plans around a healthy, motivated, and hungry Stafford.

Between nine new offensive pieces and a freshly restructured coaching command, the Rams aren’t just protecting last season’s remarkable success. It looks like they plan to push all the way to the end this time. Scheelhaase has his stage. The new faces have their chance. And in LA, the work has only just begun.