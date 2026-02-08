Rams Owner Confirms Stance on Matthew Stafford’s Statue With a Strong Super Bowl Message

Essentials Inside The Story Ownership defines requirements for Matthew Stafford's permanent place in team.

Matthew Stafford’s legacy in Los Angeles is already cemented in Super Bowl glory, but the debate over immortalizing him in bronze is just heating up. Despite a heartbreaking NFC Championship exit against the Seattle Seahawks, Stafford delivered a phenomenal 2025 campaign.

So, when TMZ caught up with Rams owner Stan Kroenke outside the Fanatics Luncheon in San Francisco on Friday, they pressed him on the big question: Will the quarterback get a statue outside SoFi Stadium?

“Well, we’ll see,” said Stan Kroenke, smiling. “This guy’s something, isn’t he?”

He then issued a clear challenge to his quarterback.

“Let’s go win one next year!”

The Detroit Lions drafted Stafford in 2009 as the number 1 pick. Since then, he has spent 12 seasons with the Lions before getting traded to the Rams in 2021. It was one of the best decisions Kroenke and head coach Sean McVay made.

In his first season in Los Angeles, Stafford helped the franchise win Super Bowl LVI, defeating the Bengals 23-20. It was the second Vince Lombardi Trophy for the franchise, having won them 23 years apart.

In between, they reached two Super Bowls but lost to Tom Brady‘s Patriots on both occasions. Surprisingly, the veteran quarterback brought back the glory days in Los Angeles.

Kroenke’s ownership saw both Super Bowls won. However, the SoFi Stadium was not always the franchise’s home. The stadium opened on September 8, 2020. So, in a way, Stafford’s contribution earned the stadium its first Super Bowl.

He may have done enough to earn a statue outside the stadium. But the owner wants one more Lombardi Trophy before the franchise can “seal the deal.”

There is also a secret underlying aspect to the owner’s statement. Next year, Super Bowl LXI will happen in California again. However, the venue will be SoFi Stadium. The star quarterback has already won one Super Bowl in SoFi Stadium; winning a second in the same stadium will make things easier for Kroenke.

While the Rams owner has laid down the blueprint for Matthew Stafford to get his statue outside the home ground, the quarterback has achieved his first major personal accolade at the NFL Honors.

Matthew Stafford wins his first NFL MVP award

Matthew Stafford completed his 17th season in the NFL. It goes without saying that the future NFL Hall of Famer will go down as one of the legends of the game. Despite not winning the Super Bowl this season, he did win the NFL MVP award for the first time in his career.

For most of the season, it was a competition between the Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and him. The NFL world was divided into two camps, but in the end, Stafford earned the award.

He also earned the NFL passing yards leader title with 4,707 passing yards. That was not the end; he led the league in passing touchdowns with 46 touchdowns, helping the Rams finish the season with a 12-5 record.

The 3-time Pro Bowler also recorded his lowest sacks this season (23) since coming to the Rams. All the metrics clearly sum up why the veteran won the MVP award.

When accepting the award, he, the No. 9 of the Rams, took all four of his daughters to the stage, celebrating fatherhood. For years, he performed but never earned a place in the All-Pro. This season, he also earned a spot on the First Team All-Pro.

The Rams lost 31-27 to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship. A one-score game changed it all. The Rams had the ball with 25 seconds left and no timeouts, needing 93 yards for a miracle that just wouldn’t come. Regardless, Stafford will try again next year.

Stafford turned 38 on February 7, 2026. So, the retirement chatter is also happening behind the scenes. However, after such a performance, he will most likely return next season, hopefully trying to become the first one to get a statue outside SoFi Stadium. As for now, “Happy Birthday” to the 2025 NFL MVP.