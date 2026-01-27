Rams President Forced to Issue Public Statement for Chris Shula Amid ‘Bombed’ Steelers Interview Report

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers bypass younger reset by hiring 62-year-old Mike McCarthy

The Los Angeles Rams front office was unexpectedly drawn into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching search after a damaging report about defensive coordinator Chris Shula surfaced. The franchise hired 62-year-old Mike McCarthy. Several younger prospects interviewed for the position, including the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, Chris Shula, according to a report. In fact, the news escalated enough to require the franchise president to address it.

A recent report surfaced that Chris Shula gave a virtual interview for the Steelers HC job. He apparently “bombed” it, prompting the franchise to pursue different options. However, the Los Angeles Rams president, Kevin Demoff, dismissed the report outright, saying it was not true.

“In talking to the Steelers there is no truth to this,” posted Demoff on X. “But maybe rather than trying to build up your name by tearing someone else down you should examine a process that has coaches having the biggest job interviews of their life crammed into an hour the day before a playoff game.”

After spending 19 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin left his position on January 13, 2026. The franchise evaluated new coaching options for 11 days, interviewing several candidates virtually, but only three: Anthony Weaver, Brian Flores, and Mike McCarthy gave in-person interviews. The Steelers finally offered McCarthy the job, possibly as a result of his extensive coaching experience on his resume.

Regardless of McCarthy’s impressive track record, Shula could have matched the defensive mindset of previous successful Steelers coaches like Mike Tomlin, Bill Cowher, and Chuck Noll. Moreover, the 39-year-old could have been a long-term successor to Tomlin.

Chris Shula checked nearly every box the Steelers have historically valued in a head coach. At 39, he fit the franchise’s long-standing preference for leaders hired in their 30s and built for the long haul. He has spent most of his career inside Sean McVay’s orbit, working across multiple defensive roles since 2017. His experience includes Super Bowl runs, a championship, a Super Bowl loss, and seasons where the roster fell apart. Those years matter as they shape how a coach handles adversity.

The Steelers topped the AFC North to reach the playoffs, but their offense and defense struggled in the 2025 season, failing to rank in the top 10. The offense ranked 25th in total yards, and the defense was 26th in total yards allowed. Given Shula’s defensive acumen and success with the Rams, he could’ve done magic with the likes of Alex Highsmith, Joey Porter Jr, and Cameron Heyward.

At the end of the day, Demoff’s response appeared to aim at the process rather than the outcome. His comment about the interview being “crammed into an hour the day before a playoff game” seemingly hinted at poor timing, with Shula balancing playoff preparation and a career-defining opportunity. In hindsight, the Rams also fell short in their own championship clash against the Seahawks.

Over the season, Shula revitalized the Rams’ defense since taking over the DC role in 2024. The NFC Championship finalists rank 10th in scoring defense this season. This was a significant jump from 17th the previous season. With the Rams’ defeat against the Seattle Seahawks, the question remains whether his future still lies with the Rams, especially as the Rams conceded 31 points in the NFC Championship final.

Chris Shula’s head coaching future is still up in the air

With several head coaching vacancies this offseason, Shula has been considered a serious candidate by many franchises. With the Rams failing to make the Super Bowl, he is now flexible for new opportunities.

“Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula wound up doing five HC interviews”, said the NFL Insider Albert Breer recently.

“He met with the Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins, Raiders, and Cardinals.”

With the Steelers, Ravens, Bills, and Dolphins filling up their vacancies, the Raiders and Cardinals are the potential options. Considering Davis Webb concluded the second-round interview with the Raiders, Shula might not be in the final consideration.

Landing the Cardinals’ head coach role remains on the table, but the rumor suggests Mike LaFleur, Anthony Campanile, and Anthony Weaver are the frontrunners for the position. If he misses out on a head-coach job next season, Shula’s return as the DC of the Rams remains possible. Following two back-to-back standout seasons, he could lead the Rams‘ defense into a new phase with a couple of new signings.