Rams’ Puka Nacua Announces Move Away from Los Angeles After WR’s Clear Retirement Message

Puka Nacua is a rare gem. It isn’t every day that you see a rookie wide receiver joining the NFL and recording almost 1,500 yards in his very first season. The 2023 fifth-round pick had impressed the scouts so much before the draft that The USA Today’s Rams Wire called him “the Deebo Samuel of the Mountain West.” But with some time, he might even surpass Deebo. Even during his second year in the team, he was just as impressive. Clocking in almost 1,000 yards in just 11 games. And it is this electric play from the young WR that he’s now Matthew Stafford‘s main weapon.

The Los Angeles Rams‘ wide receiver is also very ambitious, often talking about things that he would do post-retirement. One of his post-retirement wishes is to go abroad, play football, and even buy a team. “I want to go play overseas basketball… Like, I’m sure I could go to another country that only 25% of the world’s ever heard before, get ownership in the team, and go do the Michael Jordan route. I’m gonna get 25 shots up a night,” he had said. Showing that his talents haven’t simply been limited to playing football in the NFL.

Now, Puka’s adding another feather to his hat and going down the mentorship and coaching route to expand his talents. Taking to Instagram, Puka announced a brand new ‘Youth Football Camp‘ at the Citrus College Stadium that he is hosting in Glendora, a city in California. Looks like he is ready to spread his base to outside Los Angeles as well now. Puka Nacua also talked about the event in the caption. “Excited to announce my Youth Football Camp with @octanesports1 going down 7/11/25 Rams nation- let’s have a blast!!” he said while revealing the date of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puka Nacua (@pukaizded) Expand Post

AD

This event also boasts of giving the kids an opportunity to train alongside Puka and a team of elite coaches. And for all the young kids who want to try their hand at a possible football career, this is a great opportunity. The program also talks about developing the kids’ techniques through “dynamic drills, competitions, and game-day scenarios.” There’s also a meet and greet opportunity, if you’re keen enough. However, this isn’t Puka’s first rodeo. He’s given this a try once earlier in May 2024 when he trained with kids from the first to the eighth grade at the Simi Valley High School. And it seems he was good at it.

As Puka interacts and trains kids to be better football players, he’s also preparing to beat his own rookie season record. And possibly become the highest-paid wide receiver. At least, that’s what his present plan might be, looking at the fact that he’s already chalked out his retirement route.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Puka Nacua has already planned his retirement

Most 23-year-olds in the NFL are trying to find their footing. Puka Nacua? He’s already mapping out his exit plan. Yep, while the rest of the league grinds toward legacy, the Rams wideout is talking timelines. And not in a “how many touchdowns this year?” kind of way. More like: “I want to retire at 30.” You heard that right. On the Join The Lobby podcast, Nacua said, “I’m 23 right now, I’m going into Year 3 — it wouldn’t even be 10 years. It’d be maybe seven or eight.”

So why now? Why the early countdown clock? Let’s just say, Aaron Donald left an impression. Nacua brought him up as the blueprint: “To go out at the top, I think it would be super cool.” Donald called it quits after 10 seasons, a Super Bowl, and three Defensive Player of the Year trophies. For Nacua, that approach isn’t just admirable—it’s the goal. Play hard. Leave healthy. Walk away before the game takes more than it gives.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it’s not all about football. Family is a huge factor. “I want to be able to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them,” Nacua said, referencing his five siblings and future plans for a big family of his own. He’s not just catching passes… He’s already thinking about PTA meetings and backyard catch with his kids. The way he sees it, there’s more to life than broken ribs and highlight reels.

And then there’s the wear and tear. “You have shoulder surgery, you have knee surgery, you have ankle,” Nacua said. “By the time my kids could be 18, I could be barely walking.” It’s brutally honest, but also deeply self-aware. Nacua’s not playing forever; he’s playing smart. Whether that plan sticks or shifts, the message is clear: he’s in control of his story, start to finish.