Puka Nacua Awaits Punishment After Rams & NFL Take Action Against WR’s Antisemitic Celebration

A growing controversy has placed Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua under intense scrutiny. Nacua is facing potential punishment following backlash over his celebration and controversial livestream appearance. What started on the field is now leading to serious consequences.

“My understanding is the Rams told him, do not do that dance,” ESPN‘s Ian Rapoport said on X. “Meanwhile, in the same interview, Puka Nacua also ripped the NFL refs, saying they’re the worst and they only want to get on TV. That is not allowed. Do not be surprised if he gets fined.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapoport recently reported that Nacua is still dealing with the fallout of his appearance. He pointed out the NFL’s latest statement, where it condemned all forms of discrimination and reaffirmed its stance against antisemitism. The veteran insider said the Rams echoed that message. And Puka Nacua also released a statement saying he was unaware that the dance he performed promoted antisemitic stereotypes and apologized for his actions.

Now, his dance and livestream appearance may bring serious trouble for him, per Rapoport.

Earlier, Nacua released an apology statement on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puka Nacua (@pukaizded) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The player made it clear that he doesn’t stand for any form of racism, bigotry, or hate for a group of people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.