Puka Nacua Draws Attention With Gesture for Estranged Girlfriend After Rams WR Welcomes New Son

Essentials Inside The Story Puka Nacua’s Week 15 production further cemented his place among the NFL’s elite wide receivers this season.

A brief sideline scene involving his estranged girlfriend surfaced amid the ongoing off-field situation that’s followed Nacua all year.

With the Rams surging late, the WR continues stacking franchise-level milestones while attention swirls beyond football.

This season, Puka Nacua has been channeling his dad energy. That’s the reason he’s second in the league in receptions (106) and passing yards (1,367) in 15 weeks. While everything has been perfect on the field, off-field drama hasn’t spared the young receiver. All summer, he has made headlines over an ugly court battle with his estranged girlfriend, Hallie Aiono. However, a sideline moment from Week 15 has got everyone talking.

Ahead of stepping onto the field for the game, Nacua was seen sharing a lovely, intimate moment with his estranged girlfriend and newborn, Kingston. Aiono was cradling her son against her chest in a baby carrier as the Los Angeles Rams receiver stepped in close, shared a few quiet words, and then leaned to gently kiss Kingston.

The next moment, Puka Nacua turned his game mode on. Kissing his newborn son seemed to have brought in good luck, as the receiver went on to deliver a performance that vaulted him into Rams franchise royalty. He racked up nine receptions for 181 yards, joining the ranks of Torry Holt as the only wide receiver in the Rams’ history to record over 100 catches twice.

Nacua and Aiono welcomed their child in late October, following the Week 7 international game that the WR couldn’t play due to an ankle injury. He wanted to be there for the birth, and the Week 8 bye made it possible. Since holding his baby skin-to-skin, the 24-year-old feels he has gained superpowers (which we can see on the field).

“That moment of being skin-to-skin with my son and putting him on my chest after he was born,” he said in an interview with G.O.A.T Farm Sports in late November. “I’m like, I feel like it gave me superpowers.”

The birth of his child came as a blessing in disguise. It was a few months after Aiono reportedly filed a petition seeking a paternity test, including full physical custody and joint legal custody. Giving only visitation rights to the wide receiver, she also sought financial support from Nacua to cover everything, including the pregnancy and legal expenses. That’s why the fans had quite interesting reactions to Nacua’s gesture for his estranged girlfriend.

Fans’ mixed reaction over Puka Nacua’s sweet sideline moment

Fans didn’t see a sweet sideline moment in Week 15; instead, they saw a whole storyline collide in one quiet kiss. Many praised Nacua for the sweet gesture; some even credited the baby for securing a playoff berth for the Rams. However, some were confused.

“bc of that baby, WE MADE IT TO THE PLAY OFFS FELLAS!!!!!!” wrote one fan.

The first game after Kingston was born, Nacua scored a 39-yard touchdown in the dominating 34-10 victory over the Saints. Since then, the Rams have won six out of seven games. Head coach Sean McVay also commended the WR’s catching abilities, comparing him with “Pac-Man.” Then, one fan emphasized how Nacua is choosing his family over anything else.

“That’s what’s up family first!!!” wrote the fan.

Imago Credit: Instagram: @hallieaiono

Aiono filed the petition on June 19, seeking full physical custody and asking for a paternity test to confirm the pregnancy. The case gained quite the spotlight, yet the wide receiver didn’t comment on anything. All he cared about was his son, and he even said “proud of you” to his girlfriend for giving birth. However, considering the legal battle, a fan wrote:

“I’m confused now.”

A similar reaction was seen when Aiono announced welcoming her first child on Instagram. The whole courtroom saga concerning Nacua’s relationship with Aiono and her pregnancy softened with the arrival of Kington. She announced the happy news with a picture where she’s caressing the baby with Nacua sitting right next to her.

“He’s happy with his baby, he’s good on the field!” wrote another fan. “Everything is his business not ours!”

On May 12, the couple announced Aiono’s pregnancy with a cake. What felt like a special, intimate moment became public in an ugly manner the next month. It isn’t confirmed whether the paternity test was conducted in Nacua’s favor or whether the couple has broken up. Nacua and Aiono seem to be more focused on their baby, enjoying every moment of this new, beautiful chapter.