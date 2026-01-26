Puka Nacua Issues Stern Criticism on Rams’ Offensive Struggles as Rams Star Airs Frustration After Loss

After closing the gap to 31-27, the Los Angeles Rams offense failed to generate anything in the entirety of the fourth quarter against Seattle, losing their ticket to the Super Bowl. Despite yet another productive night from Puka Nacua, the wide receiver pointed the finger at himself.

“I thought about the first third down,” Nacua said. “I couldn’t come down with it. A short opportunity that we had at the red zone, on a safety. And just not being on the same page as Matthew, there are opportunities that I missed.” He went on to say, “All those moments kind of flash by your head, and I apologize to the defense for putting them down in those situations.”

