Puka Nacua Makes Heartfelt Super Bowl Plea to Cooper Kupp After Rams WR’s Subtle Myles Garrett Dig

The Los Angeles Rams might have failed to make it past the NFC championship clash, but their wide receiver, Puka Nacua, still has a reason to be excited for the Super Bowl. Ahead of the Seattle Seahawks‘ highly anticipated clash with the New England Patriots, the 24-year-old didn’t just wish his friend Cooper Kupp good luck; he also made a special request for himself.

“Cooper Kupp, I love you so much, dude,” Nacua said in a recent episode of the Up & Adams show. “I can’t wait to see you raise the trophy. Please do it for me, kiss it for me one time. So then when we hang out, I’ll at least be in the presence of the trophy. That means everything. We joke a lot, but you really just had a moment with that.”

Nacua and Kupp built a strong bond as teammates with the Los Angeles Rams from 2023 to 2024. Kupp played a crucial role in helping Nacua adjust to the NFL by guiding him on route running, film study, and preparation. Nacua has also openly credited Kupp as a mentor during his rookie season, saying, “I think I’ve been blessed to be able to run to Cooper for these past three years, and he’s been nothing but a mentor to me.”

Despite Kupp’s move to the Seattle Seahawks, they stayed in touch regularly (as reported in past interviews). A clear example of their friendship was also noted during the NFC Championship Game, when the two shared a postgame embrace, making it clear that their friendship remains unexpected despite being on opposite sides.

The Seahawks recently defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31–27 in the NFC Championship Game, ending the Rams’ bid to reach their sixth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. However, despite the loss, Puka Nacua turned out to be the standout receiver. He caught nine passes for 165 yards and one touchdown, making several big plays that kept Los Angeles in the game till the final minutes. Nacua’s long touchdown grab in the second half was one of the biggest offensive sparks for the Rams in the afternoon.

Cooper Kupp, on the other hand, had a more limited but still meaningful game. He finished with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, scoring on a 13-yard reception that helped Seattle build and maintain its lead. This contributed to the Seahawks’ fourth Super Bowl appearance.

Now, as Nacua extended his lighthearted plea to Kupp ahead of the Super Bowl, many assumed he was rooting for the Seahawks in the upcoming clash. However, that may not be true, as his support isn’t actually for Seattle.

During a recent interview, Nacua acknowledged the pain of the narrow defeat in the NFC Championship, but also the joy of seeing his friend succeed, adding that once the game begins, there will be no divided loyalties. Instead, he will just be supporting his friend.

“My loyalty lies with Coop,” Nacua said. “I will be cheering Cooper Kupp, and I will not be cheering for the Seahawks. I will cheer for No. 10, and I hope he has a good game. I’m excited to see him out there. He deserves it. There’s nobody I’ll be more excited for [if he wins].”

The admission came after another setback for Nacua, who failed to win the Associated Press offensive player of the year for the second time in three years. Furthermore, his recent dig against his co-unanimous selection for the 2025 Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team, Myles Garrett, is making rounds on the internet.

What happened between Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett?

Puka Nacua weighed in on player trade rumors while appearing on Pat McAfee’s show. The topic shifted from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA trade talk to a broader pattern of stars expressing frustration, only to stay put. Nacua drew parallels between Antetokounmpo’s situation and Myles Garrett’s past trade request.

“Him [Giannis Antetokounmpo] and Myles Garrett, like, ‘I hate it, I don’t want to be here.’ And then, ‘Hey look, I’m back guys.’”

Myles Garrett raised some eyebrows with a cryptic Instagram post right as news broke about Jim Schwartz being upset over not landing the head coaching job, a situation that eventually led to Schwartz stepping down as Browns defensive coordinator. Naturally, that sparked the next question. Does this open the door for Garrett to ask out again? The noise picked up fast.

But according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland isn’t budging. Even if Garrett pushes for a trade, the answer is expected to stay the same as last year: No. It’s a familiar stance, and one the team has already taken when Garrett wanted a shot at a Super Bowl elsewhere. In a way, it mirrors what just played out in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo was surrounded by trade rumors, too. In the end, Milwaukee held firm, and nothing happened.