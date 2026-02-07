Puka Nacua Makes Immediate Plea to Rams Front Office Amid Matthew Stafford’s Final Decision on Retirement

In a move that has the NFL world buzzing, Puka Nacua has taken his off-field charisma to a next level with a tweet on X that sent fans into a frenzy. And now, he’s taking that energy straight to the Rams’ front office with a plea that’s got everyone talking.​​

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“What camera should I look at to say this,” Nacua told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show. “Mr. [Les] Snead, Mr. [Kevin] Demoff and Mr. [Tony] Pastoors, I love you guys all so much. Maui is waiting for us. They have a plane. We’re gonna fly over the island. Me, you and I have a plus one. We’ll all be able to jump out of the plane.”​

ADVERTISEMENT

This fun invitation comes right after Puka Nacua retweeted a post about actress Sydney Sweeney sharing the qualities she’s looking for in a partner. She listed qualities such as being athletic, outgoing, and funny, and mentioned wanting someone who could climb a mountain or go skydiving.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time Pro Bowler retweeted it with a simple caption, “Love skydiving.” That post exploded online, racking up over 15 million views and 250k likes. While there’s been no word back from the Hollywood star, Nacua has cranked it up by inviting the Rams front office to join him on this skydiving adventure.

Whether the Rams executives take up this thrilling offer is up to them. But one thing’s clear: the internet is fully behind Nacua and Sweeney pairing up for some excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, Sweeney has been reportedly dating Scooter Braun since around August 2025. Sources say Braun called it “incredibly disrespectful” when athletes slide into her DMs like this. This latest buzz has reportedly stirred some tension in their relationship.​

As for Puka, he was recently spotted out with social media influencer Hannah Stocking, enjoying time together in West Hollywood. That said, the Rams had a tough finish to their season, and questions were swirling about their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford’s future in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Stafford ready for a 2026 return?

Matthew Stafford had the team charging toward another Super Bowl run this season. But that dream fell short when the Rams lost to the Seahawks 27-31 in a heartbreaking NFC Championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stafford just turned 38 this year, and with his contract set to expire after the 2026 season, talk about his future started heating up fast. Questions swirled about whether he’d come back for one more ride, but the quarterback put those rumors to rest while picking up the MVP award.

“You’re unbelievable cheerleaders for me. I appreciate it. I am so happy to have you (his daughters) at the games on the sideline with me, and I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking a–,” Stafford said. “So I’ll see you guys next year. Hopefully, I’m not at this event, and we’re getting ready for another game in SoFi. I appreciate you guys. Thank you very much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, Stafford made it official. He’s returning for another season with the Rams. He’s eager to chase that success again alongside his locker room and head coach Sean McVay. This news gives the team fresh hope after their playoff exit.