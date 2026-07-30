Puka Nacua Opens Up on ‘Intense’ Offseason as Insider Gives Update on Contract Extension With Rams

Puka Nacua is set to enter his fourth NFL season after a breakout year where he recorded 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams WR has been catching more spotlight for his off-field actions than his 2025 season performance. Recently, Nacua also took some time and reflected on his offseason.

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“I feel very confident about that,” Nacua told reporters during the Rams’ training camp. “I think continuing some of the things that I was able to establish into my routine, my circle of trust, and allowing the people that I feel like have the inside parts of my life to continue to communicate and trust. The people I think are around me, and I owe a great thank you to my support system. But especially like my family, through this time there have been things that obviously have happened this off-season that haven’t been the truest reflection of the person I feel like I am and how my mother raised me… So I’m like, there were some intense conversations, but loving conversations in order to see improvement.”

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Puka Nacua’s controversies began in December 2025 when the WR faced intense social media backlash after appearing on a livestream with Adin Ross and N3on, where he was coaxed into performing an antisemitic gesture. Then, his New Year activities started gaining attention.

At a dinner party followed by a Sprinter van ride in Century City, Los Angeles, Madison Atiabi alleged Nacua made an antisemitic remark and bit her shoulder and her friend’s thumb. Following the controversy, in March 2026, Atiabi filed for a temporary restraining order, which was later denied by the judge.

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Atiabi also filed a formal civil lawsuit against Nacua in California court, alleging assault, battery, gender violence, and negligence.

Nacua’s attorney, McCathern, defended the actions as harmless horseplay and called the lawsuit blackmail. Two weeks later, Atiabi’s legal team withdrew the TRO request to focus on civil litigation, which remains ongoing. However, overlooking the controversies, Nacua has attended all the team activities after spending a brief time in rehab this offseason.

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Following his turbulent off-season, many analysts, including veteran NFL insider Ian Rapoport, drew an assessment on Puka Nacua’s potential contract extension.

“Just based on his play, deserves a huge contract,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “That’s not really what this is about. This is about off the field. It is about him personally, and Puka Nacua has mentioned some of it. His work with a therapist, going to rehab, taking accountability for some of the actions that he very well did last year in a very public manner. That really is what the Rams want to see, and that is why my understanding of the situation do not expect a Puka Nacua contract extension before the season.”

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Nacua is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Yet, instead of holding out and demanding an extension, the 25-year-old WR seems motivated for yet another strong season. As for an extension, that seems to be a conversation that will not be on the table before the 2027 offseason.