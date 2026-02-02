Rams’ Puka Nacua Receives Massive $156M Contract Update as Matthew Stafford Fuels Retirement Speculation

Essentials Inside The Story
- Nacua's performance this season placed him in the top 1- rankings across major receiving categories.
- Is Matthew Stafford retiring?
Playing 19 NFL games in the 2025 season, including 3 in the postseason, Puka Nacua showed his mettle and grew into the backbone of the Los Angeles Rams’ offense. But a looming concern hangs over next season because the wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the franchise. Given how well he performed, there is a realistic chance that he may land a massive contract extension ahead of the next season, as per ESPN’s Dan Graziano.
“Four years, $156 million with $90 million guaranteed at signing,” said Graziano, laying out his prediction.
Despite being just a fifth-round pick, Nacua has evolved into one of the league’s most impactful receivers. In his rookie season, Nacua scored a total of six touchdowns and recorded 1,486 passing yards. His numbers this season cemented his elite status.
In the latest season, Nacua didn’t just exceed expectations. He shattered them, establishing himself as one of the league’s elite targets. His 129 receptions led the entire NFL, and his 1,715 yards were second-most, proving he’s a top-tier threat. With 10 touchdowns to his name, tying for sixth position with Seahawks’ wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he consistently found the end zone, ranking in the top ten across all major receiving categories.
In 2023, he signed a four-year contract amounting to $4,084,977, making his average salary just over a million.
That projected $156 million contract would make him the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the league, just behind Ja’Marr Chase, whose current contract with the Cincinnati Bengals is valued at $161 million for 4 years. Puka could potentially replace Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson as the second-highest-paid WR in the league, whose contract is $140 million for 4 years.
While the Rams work to secure their star receiver for the future, a major question mark hangs over the man throwing him the ball. It is none other than quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Matthew Stafford’s future is in question after the Pro Bowl withdrawal
Adding fuel to the retirement fire, Stafford recently pulled out of the Pro Bowl Games in San Francisco, where he was slated to represent the NFC. Now, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will take his place.
Stafford endured a physically demanding season after he had a sprained finger in the Rams‘ Wild Card victory over the Carolina Panthers. Considering the Pro Bowl game would be a non-contact game, it shouldn’t have been the roadblock. His withdrawal has only fueled speculation that he may retire before next season.
Shortly after the Rams’ NFC Championship loss against the Seahawks, the 17-year veteran was asked about his future in the league.
“I can’t generalize six months of my life 10 minutes after a loss,” Stafford said about his potential retirement.
While the 37-year-old’s retirement rumor continues to make headlines, he still has a year left in his Rams contract, which would pay him a cap hit of about $48 million.
He was the top-ranked QB in the 2025 season with a remarkable 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns. Although the Rams fell short, he delivered an MVP-level performance in the NFC Championship against the Seahawks, recording 374 passing yards without throwing any interceptions. Based on his recent form, he could still prove to be a reliable quarterback for Puka Nacua and a major asset for Sean McVay next season.
