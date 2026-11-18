Puka Nacua’s 2026 offseason was not an ideal one. He was already dealing with legal trouble following an incident at a New Year’s party and was possibly in line for action by the league. The Rams WR was also embroiled in another controversy involving his former partner and their son, Kingston. Hailee Aiono had filed a lawsuit to determine his parental relationship.

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Per the New York Post, the two sides have reached an agreement, moving on from this turbulent chapter.

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“A Los Angeles County judge signed off on Tuesday on a deal that the Rams superstar formally struck with his former significant other, Hallie Aiono, late last month, according to court documents obtained by the California Post,” the publication reported.

Aiono had filed the lawsuit before Kingston was born. In response, Nacua said he was the parent, but he reportedly checked the box for asking for genetic testing to confirm the claim. Aiono had demanded full physical custody, while allowing Nacua visitation rights.

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Per the recent report, the pair has agreed on custody and child support matters, along with how attorney fees and any “reasonable” cost during the pregnancy and birth will be paid. However, the specifics remain unknown.

When Kingston’s birth was announced, Puka Nacua was also there in the photo, holding his son’s hand. He wrote in the comments section of the post, “Proud of you hal! Welcome king ❤️‍🩹”

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It looks like things have settled down between the two. Recently, the WR wished Aiono on her birthday.

His post was captioned, “Happy birthday to Kingston’s mom. Thank you for everything you have sacrificed and done for our son”.

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Away from the paternity matter, Nacua is still waiting to learn whether he will face a suspension.

The league is looking into an allegation that he bit a woman named Madison Atiabi on the shoulder on New Year’s Eve, and that issue remains unresolved. He also checked into rehab during the offseason.

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In May, he spoke about his time in treatment and his self-reflection, though he declined to share specifics. He said he has worked with a Rams therapist and attended unspecified weekly meetings in recent months while trying to bring more structure to his daily routine. He thanked the Rams for their support, and also acknowledged that he wants to set a better example for his son.

“I have a young son, and I think of the things that I have the opportunity to share with him, and the great things that I’ve been able to accomplish, and to enjoy those moments, but also to teach him in some of the mistakes I’ve made,” Nacua said. “There’s an opportunity for him to learn before some of those wrong decisions can be made.”

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At the time, it was doubtful if Nacua would be allowed to play the season opener against San Francisco, as the league was yet to announce its decision on the matter. However, he was able to make the trip to Melbourne and help his team.

On the field, Nacua has put together a steady 2026 season for the Rams. He has 70 catches, which ranks fourth in the league, for 715 yards and four touchdowns. After a tough start to the 2026 season, the Rams are back to winning ways, with four straight victories.

Nacua, unfortunately, is on injured reserve, and he will miss four games this season.

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With the paternity case settled, one off-the-field matter is behind him, but it remains to be seen how the season will end for him. The NFL acts independently of the court’s ruling in its investigations.