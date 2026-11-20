Puka Nacua thought he was out of the woods. Just a day ago, the NFL handed out a three-game suspension to the wide receiver for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. It would cost him three important games against the Packers, the Chiefs, and then the 49ers. As it happens, Nacua was going to miss those games anyway with an injury he was nursing. Nacua was going to get away with what seemed like a slap on the wrist.

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But it was never going to be that simple. The same injury that had turned that suspension into essentially a fine has cast a shadow of doubt on the wide receiver’s 2026 season. According to the latest reports coming out of Los Angeles, Nacua’s December 14 return isn’t happening.

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Sean McVay broke it to reporters in a press conference, going on to say, “Puka Nacua decided to get surgery on his MCL on Tuesday. So that’ll be a couple of months for him.”

The injury in question is an MCL sprain and a few toe injuries that occurred in the final few minutes of the Rams’ Week 9 win against the Commanders. On a jet sweep on third-and-11, Nacua was tackled by Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves.

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He was seen being examined in the medical tent, going on to get an MRI. At the time, the Rams didn’t think it was an ACL tear, and while they placed him on injured reserve, Sean McVay had only said he was going to miss “extended time.”

At the time, nothing suggested that a surgery was on the cards for Nacua. It was supposed to be an MCL sprain that Nacua would nurse for a few weeks before making a return in December.

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In fact, even the league didn’t know that the surgery was happening. As ESPN’s Sarah Barshop put it. “The NFL was unaware that Nacua had already undergone surgery when it imposed its suspension, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.”

Jonathan Jones corroborated that, writing on X, “I asked an NFL spokesman whether the NFL knew Puka Nacua had potentially season-ending surgery on Tuesday when they suspended him for three games on Thursday. ‘No,’ he says.”

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What McVay didn’t explain at the time was that the Rams knew all along that it was probably going to be season-ending, as he has now revealed. “When the initial injury occurred, this was more than likely the direction that this would go. So this isn’t anything necessarily new on our end.”

McVay is attempting to defend the team’s handling of the situation, including whether it was clear he was going to be out for the next few months.

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“It’s just more of that he had to get some different information, talk to people. And you know there’s a lot of people in conversations that go into whether you’re going to do that or not and what’s the best plan of action for a return to performance for him, not exclusively to this year but what’s best for his career moving forward. So he was very thorough and deliberate about that. I did think that this was a possibility. That was a serious injury that he sustained, whether he got it fixed or not…. In my mind, this was always kind of the direction that we had to plan upon, anyway.”

In any case, based on McVay’s update about the surgery, Nacua is out for the season. According to UCSF Health, “After surgery, you’ll use crutches and a knee brace for about six weeks. At a post-op visit one to two weeks after surgery, your doctor will check your knee and remove the stitches. Recovery time depends on any related knee injuries but is generally between nine and 12 months.”

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That timeline certainly explains why McVay was downplaying any hopes of Nacua returning in time for a possible playoff run. “That would be getting way far ahead, so haven’t thought about that.”

It’s certainly a massive blow for the Rams offense. Nacua had been their top receiver this season with 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns. At 6-4, the Rams need their offense on all cylinders, especially if they’re looking to make it to the Super Bowl.

The situation becomes even more concerning given that Davante Adams has also been dealing with a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve earlier this season. The team will need its remaining receivers, Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith, CJ Daniels, and Konata Mumpfield, to step up.