Puka Nacua’s Blunt Comment Escalates Beef With Refs After Calling NFL Officials ‘The Worst’

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 19, 2025 | 12:13 AM EST

The Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Puka Nacua popped up on a Kick stream with Adin Ross and took some shots at the NFL referees a couple of days ago. He was at it again after LA lost the top spot in the division after a controversial loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

“Can you say i was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol,” he said after the loss.

This is a developing story…

