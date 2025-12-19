Puka Nacua’s Blunt Comment Escalates Beef With Refs After Calling NFL Officials ‘The Worst’

The Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Puka Nacua popped up on a Kick stream with Adin Ross and took some shots at the NFL referees a couple of days ago. He was at it again after LA lost the top spot in the division after a controversial loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“Can you say i was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol,” he said after the loss.
Can you say i was wrong. Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol
— Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) December 19, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
This is a developing story…
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT