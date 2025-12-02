Puka Nacua’s Estranged GF Gets Real About Mental Health Struggles Days After Giving Birth

Puka Nacua’s season just collided with another off-field twist. His ex-girlfriend, Hallie Aiono, has posted a raw message about her mental health as their paternity battle over newborn Kingston intensifies.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“December, please give me the ending I deserve,” Aiono wrote in an Instagram story. “Not perfect, not dramatic… just gentle. I’ve carried so much this year. Moments I never talked about, smiles I had to force, decisions I made with a shaking heart. I grew in ways even I didn’t notice. And now, standing at the edge of the year, all I want is a quiet finish… one that doesn’t hurt, one that doesn’t test me again.”

In June of this year, Aiono filed a petition in Los Angeles County to determine the parental relationship of her unborn child by confirming that Nacua is the father, as reported by TMZ. The report revealed that Aiono requested the court to affirm that the child is Nacua’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Aiono asked the court to award joint legal custody, where receives full physical custody of the child after it’s born and only visitation rights for the Rams star receiver. She is also asking for money from Nacua to cover “reasonable expenses” relating to the birth and attorney fees.

TMZ later reported that in his response, Nacua checked one box acknowledging he is the child’s parent while also requesting genetic testing, a legal nuance that kept the case active even as both of them publicly celebrated Kingston’s arrival at the end of October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With his personal life engulfed in turmoil, Puka Nacua has continued to perform at a high level for the Los Angeles Rams, who sit at the top of the NFC West. Over 11 games, Nacua has had 86 catches for 1,019 yards and has scored 5 touchdowns. Looking back at these stellar numbers, the 24-year-old has revealed about working with a new mentor who has helped him make the right improvements this season.

Puka Nacua praises new mentor for his historic year

After an incredible 2024-25 season, when Nacua had 79 catches for 990 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in 11 games in 2024, the Rams star is on pace for another All-Pro year. According to Fantasy Pros, the 24-year-old is set to have 1347.7 receiving yards and finish the season with close to seven touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing these all-around improvements, Puka Nacua credited his new mentor and wide receiving partner, Davante Adams, for helping him with his releases, and gave his insight on Adams’ process and work in the meeting rooms.

“I see him watching tape in all of our meetings,” stated Nacua. “He has his process, and I think it’s been cool to be in the conversations with him when we are in the unit meetings and the things that he’s noticing. Then, watching the clips on my own and seeing how the defenses are trying to play us and being able to watch him and be in some of the conversations and how he’s watching the tape through his thought process has been fun.”

With the season quickly winding up, the Rams supporters will hope that Puka Nacua can continue his unstoppable form and help Los Angeles win another Super Bowl in February.