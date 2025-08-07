Puka Nacua’s Estranged Girlfriend Issues Scary Pregnancy Update Amid Court Battle

When Puka Nacua entered the NFL in 2023, the fifth-round draft pick wasn’t just a rookie; he was a revelation. The BYU alum quickly became the Los Angeles Rams‘ breakout star, lighting up defenses and social media feeds alike. His partner, Hallie Aiono, was right there beside him, cheering from the sidelines, dancing on TikTok, and standing proudly during the couple’s joyful pregnancy announcement in May 2025. But just as fast as Nacua rose to football fame, his personal life took a sharp turn into public chaos, and now even a scary pregnancy update.

A few months before the update, Aiono filed a court petition seeking to establish paternity and define custody terms with Puka Nacua, marking a legal turn in what was once a seemingly united relationship. The June filing came as a surprise to many, especially after the couple’s public gender reveal. Neither Nacua nor Aiono has publicly addressed the matter, and Nacua’s camp has remained silent on the legal dispute.

As she took to her Instagram story, Aiono revealed that her fetal movement had slowed, prompting a hospital visit, which brought an avalanche of concern and support from fans. Add to that, the message was accompanied by a shot of her baby bump and came as the first direct pregnancy update in weeks. And what began as a joyful, public pregnancy has now taken a much more emotional and turbulent turn.

Aiono shared a short but emotionally raw message that immediately caught the public’s attention. She wrote, “This little boy sent us to the hospital two days ago because he wasn’t moving much. And now he’s back to being crazy.” Aiono’s message reflected not just maternal anxiety, but also offered a rare glimpse into what appears to be an extremely stressful time behind closed doors.

via Imago

The scare added a deeply human layer to what has otherwise been a tense and public situation involving her and NFL star Puka Nacua. Neither Nacua nor Aiono has publicly commented on the case. Nacua’s representatives declined to speak on the matter, leaving the situation unfolding quietly behind courtroom doors and loudly across social media.

While the pregnancy scare offered a brief glimpse into Hallie Aiono’s emotional journey, it also brought renewed attention to the deeper rift playing out behind the scenes.

Hallie Aiono and Puka Nacua, a relationship quietly settling in the courtroom

Aiono had filed a formal court petition in Los Angeles County, requesting to legally establish Puka Nacua as the father, while also requesting full physical custody with visitation rights for him, joint legal custody, and financial support. That filing on June 16 came as a surprise to fans. The legal move signaled a clear fracture in their relationship. And when TMZ reached out for comment, a representative for Nacua responded, “We don’t have a comment on the situation.”

On July 11, Hallie Aiono shared a photo to her Instagram Story, a top-down shot of her baby bump, and wrote, “6 months 💙,” confirming that she’s now entering her third trimester while also reiterating the baby’s gender, which had first been revealed during a joint gender reveal with Puka Nacua back in May. The bump reveal came nearly two months after her heartfelt Mother’s Day announcement, where she had joyfully introduced her pregnancy to the public, “You were something we always dreamt of… I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy.” Ryan Clark, former NFL safety and now an analyst, addressed the controversy with another controversy, “The one job you had was to not have sex with somebody else… Y’all were together all over the NFL sites. Everybody’s posting you. It’s a beautiful couple—whoop-de-doo woo. So for Puka—congrats, man. I pray that’s not your baby.”

Nacua, 23, has remained publicly silent amid the ongoing situation. On the field, he continues to be a key figure for the Rams, coming off a productive 2024 season with 79 receptions for 990 yards, despite missing five games. That followed a historic rookie campaign in 2023, where he posted 105 catches for 1,486 yards, setting multiple NFL rookie records. Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab even called him “one of the best draft picks in the last 25 years.” Now, as training camp ramps up, Nacua’s focus is on football, while his name also sits at the center of an unresolved custody petition off the field.

As Hallie Aiono enters her third trimester and legal proceedings continue, Puka Nacua remains silent, focused on football ahead of his third NFL season. With the baby’s arrival approaching and no resolution yet, both their personal and public worlds remain under watchful eyes.