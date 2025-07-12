Puka Nacua’s Estranged Girlfriend Issues 2-Word Pregnancy Update Amid Legal Dispute

A few weeks ago, wide receiver Puka Nacua wouldn’t have believed he would be in a real-life Maury Show. Coming off a strong 2024 season, having caught 79 passes for 990 yards despite missing the first 5 games, the Rams’ WR was expecting the celebratory fireworks in the offseason. Off the field, his relationship with Hallie Aiono had become a favorite among fans. Their bond had played out in real-time, from tearful TikToks to sweet sideline moments. On Mother’s Day this year, the couple publicly shared news of their first child on the way—a moment that felt more like a new beginning than an ending.

But now, the story has taken a turn few saw coming. In court documents filed recently, Aiono is requesting formal confirmation of Nacua’s paternity and seeking financial support for “reasonable expenses.” She’s also asking for full physical custody, with visitation rights granted to Nacua. Neither party has publicly commented, but the filings signal a fracture in a relationship that, not long ago, seemed defined by shared joy and rising success. Whatever the outcome, this is no longer just a personal matter. And for one of the NFL’s brightest young stars, it brings a sobering offseason reality.

Now, it’s been two months since the baby announcement, and Hallie has another update to make. In her Instagram story, she posted a picture of her baby bump progress with the caption “6 months.” The couple is expecting a baby boy. Puka and Hallie announced this in a mini gender reveal ceremony where both were overjoyed after finding out the gender.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@hallieaiono

Let’s not forget, Puka publicly made plans to retire at the age of 30 to look after a desired big family. “I want to have at least a starting five. I came from a big family, so I need five boys, for sure,” said Puka in the Join the Lobby Podcast. But when it looked like Nacua was making progress, in a cruel twist of fate, it all came crashing down a month later.

In a typical Lauryn Hill, “It could all be so simple, but you’d rather make it hard” style, Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono are reportedly no longer in a relationship. And it might all be because of greed. Puka’s dream of a big family seems distant. NFL veteran Ryan Clark felt the need to chime in, saying, “Y’all were together all over the NFL sites. Everybody’s posting you. It’s a beautiful couple. Whoop-de-doo woo.” While rumors of Hallie’s infidelity surround the separation, her court petition suggests it may have played a role.

“You are the father!” a petition slammed on Puka Nacua

On June 16th, Hallie Aiono approached a court in Los Angeles County to file a petition against Nacua. The petition aimed to determine the parental relationship of her child. With the filing, she made a request asking for joint-legal custody, where she would receive full physical custody. And he would only get visitation rights. Additionally, she requested cash to cover all expenses related to the pregnancy and birth, as well as attorney fees.

Nobody knows the clear reason why she filed the documents, considering just a few weeks back, they were having a lovey-dovey GR ceremony. While Hallie’s attorneys have not disclosed the matter in any regard, Puka’s agents told TMZ, “We don’t have a comment on the situation.” Clark, however, had something else to add, “For Puka—congrats, man. I pray that’s not your baby.” This ominous prayer is a sentiment many sympathize with. If the court confirms his paternity, Puka might have to pay child support for the rest of his life.

Puka is preparing for his third term in the NFL. This is not an offseason he would like to remember. For Puka, this is a vital stage in his personal and professional life. Hoping whatever the dispute is gets sorted before the season begins. Because if anything LA has a horse in him. And also, one of the best draft picks in the last 25 years. That is, if you are asking Frank Schwab. But it’s also about his chemistry with Matthew Stafford. After all, Puka was the happiest. “I just barely missed my flight to Salt Lake City, but we just signed Matthew Stafford… Number nine is back.”