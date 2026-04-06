Puka Nacua’s Ex-GF Shares Cryptic Social Media Post Amid Rams WR’s Rehab

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is currently in rehab, but the headlines around him are not slowing down. Back in March, he faced a civil lawsuit claiming he bit a woman and her friend during an incident on December 31. Then, on April 1, his lawyer, Levi McCathern, revealed that Nacua had checked into rehab. Now, the situation took another turn as his ex-girlfriend posted a cryptic message on social media.

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Hallie Aiono shared a TikTok where she sarcastically sang “Love Letter” by Mulaa Joans, smiling and playing with her hair. However, it was the lyrics that stood out. “I’d love you to get the f–k out of my life” and “You’ve really done it this time” had fans reading between the lines.

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This is not the first time she shared cryptic TikToks. Back in January, just months after welcoming her first child with the Rams wideout, Aiono shared another emotional TikTok.

In the video called “My birth story ♥️ the best day of my life,” she talked about feeling lonely before becoming a mom. She went into more detail about that experience in the caption.

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“Anytime anyone asks about my birth, I always say, ‘Oh, it was perfect.’ But then I get into the details, and it really wasn’t,” she wrote. “My pregnancy wasn’t ideal. The last few weeks were specifically very, very hard. I was very depressed and emotionally very heavy. My doctor knew what I was going through and that I was alone in this pregnancy, and at 38 weeks, he suggested that I get induced at 39 weeks.”

She also shared some tough moments that happened behind the scenes. She mentioned needing to see the doctor several times after her baby stopped moving because of stress. Even though she hoped for a natural birth, she felt so much emotional pressure that she ended up getting an epidural.

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While she didn’t directly mention the Rams player, it was clear what she meant.

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Looking back, their relationship had its share of ups and downs. They first crossed paths at BYU in 2021, where she cheered him on as he started his NFL career. But as time went on, things got complicated, ultimately resulting in a paternity lawsuit in June 2025, right after she shared the news of her pregnancy.

She wanted to have full custody of their son, along with visitation rights and financial help, while Nacua asked for a DNA test.

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However, everything calmed down when they both welcomed their son, Kingston, in October 2025. But now, her recent post says it’s not all good, amid Puka Nacua’s rehab.

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Why is Puka Nacua in rehab?

Puka Nacua has been spending time at a luxury rehab facility in Malibu, as confirmed by his attorney. According to Levi McCathern, the focus is simple and clear, as Nacua wants to “improve his overall behavior in every aspect of his life.”

His legal team did not frame the move as a direct reaction to the alleged biting incident. But McCathern did acknowledge that the surrounding drama and ongoing spotlight on the Rams player influenced Nacua’s dedication to his recovery.

Earlier in March, the New York Post noticed the Rams receiver during a couple of trips to the rehab center. One time, he dressed casually in a comfy t-shirt and gym shorts and even shared a quick hug with a woman who came to visit him.

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Before all this, there were already some concerns. During Super Bowl week in California, people saw him dancing and having a bit of trouble staying on his feet in public. Then, on March 24, things got more serious when Madison Atiabi filed a restraining order against him.

Despite all that, his camp continues to strike a positive tone.

“I have talked to him,” McCathern said on Wednesday. “He’s in great spirits. I think he’s doing absolutely fabulous. I’m just really excited for how he’s going to look next year. For as great as he was, I think he’s going to be even better going forward.”

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Looking ahead, there’s a lot at stake for the Rams player. He just had a great 2025 season and is now in the last year of his rookie contract. With estimates suggesting his next deal could be between $42.5 million and $45 million a year, it’s clear what he needs to do: keep his head in the game and steer clear of anything that might get in the way of his success.