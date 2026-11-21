Puka Nacua’s future with the Los Angeles Rams is suddenly hanging in the balance. The wide receiver has been one of Sean McVay’s most reliable offensive weapons, but his knee injury and unexpected three-game suspension have complicated the situation. As his rookie contract comes to an end, the latest setback could have major consequences for his future in Los Angeles.

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“Very uncertain, up in the air as pertains to his future with the LA Rams,” Jeremy Fowler said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “Because going into free agency, he’s got two different injuries, including a significant MCL injury that Sean McVay, the head coach, says will keep him out a few months, probably ends his tenure with the Rams, plus the three-game suspension for the off-field stuff this offseason.”

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“So it’s just not the kind of way you want to go into free agency with momentum on the field. He’s the best free agent in 2027 of any player, so the Rams got to sort that out.”

Nacua’s availability has become uncertain as he enters the 2027 free-agent market, and the franchise has an important contract decision to make. Despite his outstanding production, the injuries and disciplinary issues could complicate negotiations. The Rams need to determine whether committing long-term to the receiver is the right move.

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Nacua’s injury issues grew during the Rams’ November 8 win over the Washington Commanders. On the final offensive play of the game, he sustained MCL and PCL sprains in his right knee, along with a turf toe injury. Los Angeles placed him on injured reserve on November 12 and ruled him out for at least four games.

The situation got more serious when McVay confirmed on November 20 that Nacua had undergone MCL surgery and said the receiver would be sidelined for a couple of months. The team is planning without him for the rest of the regular season. Although a postseason return was not ruled out, his recovery timeline remains uncertain.

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Compounding the problem, the NFL announced on November 19 that it was suspending Nacua for three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The punishment comes after an offseason in which a woman sued him in civil court, alleging that he bit her and made an antisemitic remark. His attorney denied the comment and downplayed the bite.

According to The Athletic‘s Jonathan Jones, the NFL has also warned Nacua that any additional personal conduct violations, “including failure to satisfy his diversion program,” could bring more punishment, up to and including a ban from the league.

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Nacua will serve the suspension while he is on injured reserve, which makes him eligible for reinstatement on December 14.

What makes the situation frustrating for the Rams is what Nacua has delivered on the field so far. Across his seven appearances this season, he has recorded 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns. He was impressive against Washington, finishing with 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown before the injury.

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The Rams face a decision on their star receiver. Nacua’s contract is about to expire, and he could become one of the most sought-after players in the 2027 free-agent class. The franchise could pursue an extension, use a franchise tag, or let him test the open market.

For now, his recovery is the top priority. But as Fowler warned, his setbacks could have consequences beyond the 2026 season.