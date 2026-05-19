Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Offers Prayers as Sandy Fire Tragedy Rocks Los Angeles

Wildfires are sadly quite common around the Los Angeles area in California at this time of year. The transition from the region’s lush spring to the hot, dry summer season often creates conditions that spark devastating fires, leaving a major impact on local communities. Observing the effects of the Sandy Fire, which has reportedly impacted over 25,000 acres, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, was visibly emotional.

“My heart is with everyone already affected by the Sandy Fire,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Praying hard for the brave first responders fighting to protect lives and homes… And praying for their families, who are waiting for them to come home. Words can’t thank you all enough. Praying for winds to stay still and lots and lots of water.”

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Reports stated that the Sandy Fire broke out in Simi Valley, Ventura County, on May 18. Dry Santa Ana winds gusting up to 40 mph caused the brush fire to rapidly expand to 1,364 acres with 0% containment within just a few hours. Mandatory evacuations have reportedly been issued for around 28,000 residents so far, while local infrastructure remains at risk.

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To keep the wildfire under control, more than 500 firefighters from Ventura County, L.A. County, and CAL FIRE joined the unified command, taking necessary steps to protect nearby residents. Simi Valley, where the fire broke out, is located around 42 miles from Los Angeles. Despite that distance, Mayor Karen Bass took precautionary action. In a statement issued late on May 18, she announced that resources had been pre-positioned to prevent the wildfire from reaching the city.

“At this time, we do not expect the wildfire to reach the City of Los Angeles. Out of an abundance of caution, LAFD has prepositioned resources in the San Fernando Valley, and an Evacuation Warning has been issued for portions of West Hills and Chatsworth. Under an Evacuation Warning, residents are not required to leave immediately but are encouraged to be alert and be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen and an Evacuation Order is issued,” her statement read. “Residents in the San Fernando Valley may experience smoke this evening as it is carried in from the Sandy Fire.”

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Matthew Stafford has been playing for the Los Angeles Rams since 2021, which is when Kelly, his wife since 2015, moved to Los Angeles with him. So, seeing the city she now calls home being devastated was difficult for her to process. Over the years, Kelly has often expressed how much her love for the city has grown.

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“There’s a lot to do in Los Angeles, like, people are supporting [us],” said Kelly in 2024. “We’re gonna stay here when [Matthew retires], we love it here [and] our kids love it here. We’ve immersed ourselves in the community that’s around us, which has been amazing.”

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For Kelly and the hundreds of thousands across the region, the Sandy Fire and the prayers for safer conditions ahead likely feel like déjà vu all over again. Hopefully, things don’t get as bad as they did last time.

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When Kelly Stafford was shocked by the 2025 California wildfires

Compared to the ongoing Sandy Fire, the California wildfires that broke out on January 7, 2025, were far more devastating in both scale and destruction.

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So far, the Sandy Fire has reportedly spread across more than 1,364 acres. However, the California wildfires in 2025 burned over 57,000 acres. The fires swept through affluent neighborhoods like Pacific Palisades and Malibu, destroying more than 18,000 homes, including that of JJ Redick, and causing 31 fatalities by the time they were contained on January 31.

“Watching this over and over because it doesn’t seem real,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram story at the time. “These fires still rage with firefighters working around the clock. praying for slower winds and safety.”

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The scale of the disaster also impacted the NFL. On January 8, 2025, the Los Angeles Rams were scheduled to face the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC Wild Card playoff matchup. While it was originally scheduled to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the NFL relocated it due to the wildfires. The game took place at State Farm Stadium in Arizona (home of the Arizona Cardinals) on January 13, where the Rams defeated the Vikings 27-9.

Hopefully, the active Sandy Fire will not negatively impact another NFL game and, more importantly, will not destroy more lives.

The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to host the New Orleans Saints in a preseason matchup at SoFi Stadium on August 22, 2026. By then, responders will surely hope to have the wildfire fully contained.