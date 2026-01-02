brand-logo
Home/NFL

Quentin Lake’s Girlfriend Sends 5-Word Message to Rams Star After $42M Extension

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 1, 2026 | 10:40 PM EST

Home/NFL

Quentin Lake’s Girlfriend Sends 5-Word Message to Rams Star After $42M Extension

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Jan 1, 2026 | 10:40 PM EST

The Los Angeles Rams have not extended many safeties in recent years, but Quentin Lake just changed that. Lake has played deep in the Rams’ base defense and grown into a leadership role this season. So, in a move that showed a strong vote of confidence in the safety, the Rams just signed Lake for a three-year, $42 million contract extension. And shortly after the deal became official, Lake’s girlfriend, Emmalyn, went online to send a message to him. 

Through her recent Instagram story, Emmalyn shared a post featuring Quentin Lake smiling while signing the $42M contract extension at a table. Rams branding filled the background, and the moment looked official. Over the post, Emmalyn wrote a five-word caption in bold letters:

SO PROUD OF YOU BABY.”

Quentin Lake also appeared relaxed, confident, and happy as he marked a major milestone in his career and conveyed his own message to the fans. 

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.

