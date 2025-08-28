Rams Coach Reacts to Matthew Stafford as His Back Injury Reportedly Needs Managing

“I’ve seen a guy that’s gotten better and better. He looks like the stud that we know,” Sean McVay said about Matthew Stafford. For a long time, the Rams had to handle the chatter about when Stafford would get back on the roster. He missed a significant portion of training camp after his back issues began to trouble him. Even as he returned to practice, the coach didn’t provide a timeline, which quickly raised eyebrows. However, as Stafford continues to show up in practice, coach Mike LaFleur has good news.

The offensive coordinator has the responsibility to help the team’s offense become more aggressive. And as the starting QB returns, it means the big game has also begun for the coach. He added that Stafford looks relaxed and happy playing football again. “So (he) miss(ed) some time. Yeah, he didn’t want to because of the injury and all that, but maybe it gave him just even a little bit more motivation to want to get out there because he missed it so much…We’re fortunate enough to have him back and feeling good,” LaFleur said.

With Matthew Stafford in the starting position, LaFleur explained how Davante Adams is the key player who can make a difference this year and build on the foundation they have set. “Obviously, there are a few different pieces, whether it be rookies or bringing in [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] right there. I like where we’re at. We’re not close to being there yet, but we don’t need to be. We just need to continue to get better every single day,” he said.

Speaking of Stafford, coach McVay added that he has looked more comfortable after his first practice back, and since then, he has been moving faster. The Rams can finally enjoy some peace as good news on the QB’s injury update surfaces. The 37-year-old quarterback has continued to take 11-on-11 work without any restrictions, as per Rams reporter Sarah Bishop. It’s a huge feat for the Rams’ player, who had been sidelined for weeks. “You’re recalling the time he fought through the shoulder injury and he ran with his arm hanging. And now you’re all nostalgic, forgetting that he’s old,” Dan Orlovsky explained.

There were concerns about his availability for the regular season! And there was a good reason for them. Stafford has struggled with injuries over the last few years.

He had a bruised spinal column in 2022. He was limited to 9 games for the contusion. The following year, he injured the thumb on his throwing hand, and in 2024, he dealt with rib injuries. And we are familiar with his back issues this year. When asked about the timeline, Stafford told the Los Angeles Times that it’s still likely “day-to-day thing“, but he is putting in all the effort to be there for the team more.

Back problems have followed Stafford throughout his career, and the Rams have been cautious with his workload. And that stays the same even with the amusing updates.

The Rams will keep monitoring the QB

As noted, the Rams are cautious, and they are moving into the 2025 season with the expectation that QB’s back will need ongoing management. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that while Stafford is expected to be ready for Week 1, the team views his back injury as something that will require monitoring throughout the year. Given his long history of back issues, the Rams are preparing for the possibility of flare-ups at different points in the season. This can be seen as the team’s efforts to be safe.

While the team takes necessary measures, Stafford has shown confidence that the injury is a part of the normal wear-and-tear of a 17-year NFL career. McVay may have refused to share the timeline. However, he said, “There’s no restrictions and he’s playing at a really high level.“

It’s quite clear that the team has high hopes for the player as they closely monitor his injury. Last season, Stafford didn’t put up career-high numbers as he threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns. This is the lowest he’s had in a fully healthy season. Still, the Rams finished 10-7 and made the playoffs for the third time in their four years with the team. At 37, Stafford is heading into his fourth season in L.A.

The question is less about his availability in the opener and more about whether his back can withstand the grind of a 17-game season. If things turn out as the Rams have planned, Stafford has shown that he can still guide the Rams to the playoffs, even without huge numbers.