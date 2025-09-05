Rams’ Davante Adams Relies on Matthew Stafford’s Experience but No Injury Assurance Given

Before Week 1, Matthew Stafford‘s availability remains a big question. However, Sean McVay explained his veteran QB will lead the Rams offense against the Houston Texans. Yet, the buzz in the City of Angels is less about the matchup and more about Stafford’s health. With his back still a question mark after a cautious training camp, the real mystery remains: just how close to full strength is the Rams’ leader?

“Oh, I’m going to go play the game. Whatever happens, happens,” he said. He added that he’s not about to change his style or shy away from contact, even if staying upright is obviously the goal. That attitude reassures Rams fans. But it also helps Davante Adams, too. Knowing that his QB1 is ready to fight his body to fight against anybody on the gridiron.

So, the All-Pro wideout made it clear he’s leaning on Stafford’s experience to guide them through. “I mean, I think anytime you got experience… it can only help,” Adams said, while admitting that reps on the grass still matter most. For him, Stafford’s poise is the safety net, even if no one can script how his body will hold up when the real hits start coming.

Adams hasn’t walked into this partnership cold. Since signing with Los Angeles in March, he’s been studying the Rams’ playbook, learning the shorthand Stafford and Sean McVay use to run the offense. His time under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay gave him a head start in a similar system, but the details mattered — picking up McVay’s exact terminology and Stafford’s rhythm was part of the early homework.

Just as important, Adams knows the Rams’ success depends on Stafford’s 17 years of experience. He trusts the quarterback’s ability to anticipate, improvise, and steady the offense, even when physical limitations show up.

That reliance, though, comes with an obvious caveat. Stafford’s back has betrayed him before — fractured bones in 2018, a spinal cord contusion in 2022 — and each reminder underscores how thin the margin is for L.A. The Rams are 34-23 when he starts and just 3-8 without him. For Adams, building chemistry with his quarterback isn’t just a matter of getting comfortable in the system; it’s a recognition that the Rams’ entire ceiling hinges on Stafford staying upright.

Stafford and Adams’ building chemistry, whereas Week 1 rivals stumble

To start the season, the Rams’ defense might be catching a break. The Houston Texans are already sweating over their wideout situation as Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios both sat out practice with hamstring issues, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Though both returned on Thursday, Friday became the deciding day on whether they would suit up at SoFi Stadium. If either is limited, CJ Stroud may be forced to lean on rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to shoulder extra targets.

Meanwhile, the Rams remain positive, especially with Stafford and Adams showing promise in their budding connection. “So much of what [Stafford and I] do is what’s not out here [on the practice field],” Adams explained earlier this week. For Los Angeles, that chemistry outside the lines may end up just as vital as the plays drawn inside the huddle.

In fact, Adams detailed how Stafford’s downtime actually turned into valuable reps for their timing. “So we actually got a lot of time to connect [while he was injured]… You get on the same page, and we get out here being able to time it up and go through some stuff, the live bullets obviously helps a lot too.”

At 32, Adams is chasing playoff football. That’s why teaming up with Stafford feels like a reset button. After the Rams reached the divisional round last season, Adams knows the task is clear—help push the City of Angels back into the playoff picture.