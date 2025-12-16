brand-logo
Rams HC Sean McVay Makes Personal Announcement With Wife Veronika Just Before Seahawks Game

Priyanko Chakraborty

Dec 16, 2025

Getty

Getty

Head coach Sean McVay is having an excellent season with the Los Angeles Rams. They are not only at the top of the NFC West, but also one of the favorites to earn the top seed in the conference. Now, it has gotten even better for the HC after his latest announcement. His wife, Veronika Khomyn, and he welcomed their second child, Christian.

“Sean McVay announces that he and wife Veronika have welcomed a second baby boy,” wrote Lindsey Thiry on X. ““What a crazy week to be playing on a Thursday!” he says.”

