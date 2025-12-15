brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Rams Injury Report: Sean McVay Shares Grim Davante Adams Update After Puka Nacua Scare

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 14, 2025 | 8:14 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Rams Injury Report: Sean McVay Shares Grim Davante Adams Update After Puka Nacua Scare

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Dec 14, 2025 | 8:14 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Los Angeles Rams became the first NFC team to secure a playoff berth with 41-34 victory. But the win came with a pain point. Head coach Sean McVay was concerned about his veteran receiver Davante Adams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

McVay claimed that Adams injured the same hamstring he injured earlier in the season and looked positive about recovery. But the head coach doesn’t think he could come back in Week 16 on Thursday, December 18.

It becomes even more worrying as Puka Nacua is also dealing with an injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved