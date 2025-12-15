Rams Injury Report: Sean McVay Shares Grim Davante Adams Update After Puka Nacua Scare

The Los Angeles Rams became the first NFC team to secure a playoff berth with 41-34 victory. But the win came with a pain point. Head coach Sean McVay was concerned about his veteran receiver Davante Adams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

McVay claimed that Adams injured the same hamstring he injured earlier in the season and looked positive about recovery. But the head coach doesn’t think he could come back in Week 16 on Thursday, December 18.

It becomes even more worrying as Puka Nacua is also dealing with an injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story.